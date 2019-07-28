New Braunfels Utilities crews will close the 300 block of South Castell Avenue, between West Coll and West Lincoln Streets, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Crews will be excavating across South Castell Avenue to lay water infrastructure. Detours and traffic controls signs will be in place to safely guide traffic though the area.
The closure is necessary to maneuver equipment, materials and crews safely; work should be completed within the timeframe, depending on weather and other factors. For more, call 830-608-8831.
