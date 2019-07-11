Comal County Commissioners will consider several items in regular session before holding a workshop to discuss 2020 budget requests when they meet at 8:30 a.m. today in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
Commissioners will first entertain a short list of agenda items that include selecting a company to provide pharmacy and medical services at the county jail.
The county has negotiated with CorrHealth and Wellpath as the new provider when the current contract with the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston expires later this month.
Along with entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners on Thursday will also discuss and consider approving:
• Several agreements with various agencies and companies for medical, dental and other employee benefit services for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
• Accepting an amended surety agreement for construction of roads and other improvements within the 4S Ranch subdivision; accepting surety for construction of roads and other improvements within the proposed Morningside Trails subdivision.
• A street name for a private road located approximately one mile north of the intersection of State Highway 46 West and Anhalt Road.
• Final plat approval for Balderas Property and acceptance of right-of-way dedication to the public along Farm-to-Market Road 32.
• The tax assessor-collector’s monthly collection report for June 2019.
• Refunds of ad valorem tax overpayments or erroneous payments in excess of $2,500.
• Bexar Metro 9-1-1 Network’s 2020 fiscal year budget.
Adopting a resolution of intent to establish a county PACE Program.
• Commissioners will then meet in workshop session to hear from county department heads on their budget requests, which were formally submitted on June 10 and presented to commissioners on June 24.
Thursday’s meetings will be live streamed to the public. To access videos and agendas visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
