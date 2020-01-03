Comal County Commissioners approved construction documents for the Courthouse Annex and a seventh change order for Landa Building renovations during their weekly meeting Thursday.
County Engineer Tom Hornseth said Thursday’s approval of annex plans, prepared by HDR Architecture Inc., gives SpawGlass Contractors, the project manager, opportunity to arrange subcontractor bids prior to a guaranteed maximum price agreement with the county.
The document details all aspects of the 17,600 square-foot annex renovation, estimated at $15.5 million, which will house four district courts and other county offices by mid-2021.
“There are really no changes in what was approved earlier in the design development phase,” Hornseth said. “Once the construction documents are approved, it will allow SpawGlass to arrange bids leading up to its GMP proposal.”
Annex improvements will be expanded to hold county clerk’s offices and records on the first floor; the auditor, treasurer and information technology offices on the second floor; with the four courtrooms, judges’ chambers, conference rooms and district clerk’s offices on the third floor.
“It’s a very significant expansion of the annex – virtually everything is being rebuilt,” Hornseth added. “As soon as we get the building vacated, we’ll be able to start this project.”
SpawGlass, also overseeing Landa Building renovations, submitted a change order for additional work on the $14.7 million project. Commissioners approved nine changes totaling $144,876, all subtracted from county ($100,096) and contractor ($44,780) contingency.
“I want to remind that this is a complete renovation of this building,” Hornseth said, briefly rattling off improvements to the basement area, which will have secure parking and law library, the three second-floor courtrooms and third-floor district attorney’s offices.
“This project is moving along,” he said after detailing each change order, adding the moves will not change the project’s substantial completion target date of April 3. That was welcome news in light of the county’s troubles with the jail project.
“It’s good to hear that it’s going along well, and I hope it stays that way,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb said. “It’s a nice change.”
Commissioners approved a resolution stating the county’s continued participation in the Texas Countywide Polling Place Program. Elections officials Cynthia Jaqua and Donna Dandridge said they soon expect to receive approval from the Texas Secretary of State’s office to begin permanently employing the universal sites for the March 3 party primary elections.
Commissioners approved appointments and re-appointments of board commissioners overseeing county emergency services districts. Selections included Pat Feely (ESD No. 1); Jane Bowen and Don Wagner (No. 3) and Paul Graf (No. 4). Also reappointed were Jennifer Brietzke, Jim Green and Lynn Lindsay to the county’s Water Oriented Recreation District’s board of directors.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
• The 2020 list of Comal County Recycling Center holidays.
• A $5,000 donation by Shell Oil Corporation and Mid-Tex Oil to benefit Comal County’s Challenge Court. Dib Waldrip, 433rd District Court judge, said the funds will be used for the court’s drug and alcohol-abuse interdiction programs that serve defendants.
• Cantrell Way as the new name for a private road containing several residences near the intersection of Bear Creek Trail and Farm-to-Market Road 2722.
• Amended plats combining lots in a portion of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivision.
• New roads and drainage improvements in one portion of the Copper Canyon subdivision; acknowledgement of completed private roads, drainage improvements and release of the associated construction surety bond in another portion of the same subdivision.
To access the video and agenda of Thursday’s meeting, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
