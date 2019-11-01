Friday is the last day to cast early ballots for Tuesday’s constitutional amendment election.
On the ballot are 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. Some voters in Comal County will select board members serving the Bulverde Area Rural Library District and Emergency Services District No. 3. Guadalupe county voters in Schertz and Cibolo will select mayors and city council members and Green Valley Special Utility District board members.
Polling locations in both counties will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Comal County sites include the county Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Avenue and county Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Drive in New Braunfels; the county’s Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend, and Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing in Bulverde; St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, 121 Spring Mountain Drive in Canyon Lake and Garden Ridge City Hall, 9400 Municipal Parkway in Garden Ridge.
Guadalupe County poll locations include Grace Church, 3240 Farm-to-Market Road 725 and Central Texas Technology Center, Room 118, 2189 FM 758 in New Braunfels; the Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam Street in Seguin; New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775; and the Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road in Schertz.
For more, visit Comal and Guadalupe county elections websites.
