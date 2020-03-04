The sounds of animals and hard-working students filled the air last week as the Comal County Junior Livestock Show wrapped up its annual event with big crowds and lots of bidders ready to spend.
Officials said while the final numbers aren’t in, the auction — an all-day event which capped the show on Saturday — looks like it raised between $750,000 to $800,000.
“That’s a testament to the kind of people we have in New Braunfels,” Margi Handrick, executive secretary for the Comal County Junior Livestock Show Association said on Tuesday evening.
Handrick said the group introduced some new things for buyers designed to make them comfortable for what was this year a nearly 12-hour day.
“We tried to make it a better experience for them,” Handrick said.
Those buyers include individuals, groups and local businesses who bid on projects with 90 percent of the proceeds going to the students.
The show is designed to promote the importance of agriculture by providing students with a venue to show and sell their livestock projects.
Organizers say the experience helps young people develop important life skills like responsibility, financial management and dealing with competition.
