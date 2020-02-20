Comal Independent School District trustees, citing unprecedented growth fueled by a low unemployment rate, booming economy and great housing market, approved a $397.7 million bond package that voters will consider on May 2.
At the Jan. 9 board workshop, administrators presented $496.2 million in potential bond projects. The board discussed possibilities during its regular session Jan. 30 before unanimously approving the package during its Feb. 13 workshop.
“For the past 12 months, the board has been discussing various projects to include in this bond package,” said Steve Stanford, the district’s executive communications director. “With feedback from a group of community members representing all areas of the district, the board developed a package that allows the district to continue to address the 6,700 new students who are projected to enroll in Comal ISD over the next five years.”
The ballot will feature four separate proposals. Proposition A allots $232.8 million for two new elementary schools, a middle school, capital infrastructure improvements, land purchases for future facilities and school buses. Proposition B designates $124.7 million for most of a district-wide all-events center; Proposition C totals $29.83 million — for athletic improvements at various secondary campuses; and
Proposition D totals $10.4 million for teacher and student instructional technology.
Senate Bill 30, approved by the 86th Legislature last session, mandates bond elections list certain items into categories as separate ballot propositions, which is why the remaining $10 million for the all-events center pavilion is included in Proposition C.
The measure won’t affect the district’s interest and sinking tax rate, but each proposition will carry a tag citing it represents a property tax increase.
Growth and more growth
With 589 square miles, the district is geographically one of the largest in the state, serving parts of five counties and 10 communities that include New Braunfels, Bulverde, Canyon Lake, Garden Ridge, Fischer, Sattler, Smithson Valley, Spring Branch, Startzville and the northern tip of San Antonio.
The district is still playing catch up since it lost a $451 million bond measure in 2013, which officials then said would have kept pace with the growth explosion they knew was coming.
Comal ISD’s 2015 bond ($147.4 million) created both new middle schools that opened in 2018, and its 2017 bond ($263.5 million) is leading to new high schools in the Kinder Ranch area off U.S. 281 and on Farm-to-Market Road 3009 near Garden Ridge.
Those areas will continue growing during the next decade, that trend will proceed north on 281 to Bulverde, and extend east of Interstate 35. The district is expected to see enrollment numbers continue to increase into the foreseeable future.
According to the district’s demographer, Templeton Demographics, Comal ISD will have an increase of 6,500 students during the next five years with a 2024-25 projection of 31,489 students and more than 38,000 students by the 2029-30 school year.
The 2020 bond will add the district’s 19th and 20th elementary schools by 2022 at a combined cost of $70 million, and a $55 million middle school in the Johnson Ranch area by 2023. It also allots $7.2 million in district safety and security upgrades.
Elementary No. 19, located off of State Highway 46 South will provide relief for Clear Spring and Freiheit Elementary schools; Elementary No. 20, located across from Danville Middle School, which will provide relief for Garden Ridge and Morningside Elementary schools; and Middle School No. 8, located south of Farm-to-Market Road 1863 and U.S. 281, will relieve Pieper Ranch Middle School.
District officials say they could come back to voters with a $300 million to $400 million bond as soon as early as 2023.
“There is no better time than now to look at ways to invest in our schools not only for those who have lived here their whole lives, but for those who are coming to put down their roots here,” said Jason York, board president.
“Our children and their families deserve the best education that we can provide for them, and that includes having facilities that allow for the continued growth, advanced technology and safe transportation.”
The bond package will fund several infrastructure and reinvestment projects at existing campuses, campus safety and security projects, buses, land and instructional technology.
Initial bond planning included input from Comal Forward, a group of community leaders and parents that met regularly to identify projects that facilitate and expand district priorities – such as academic performance, facilities, choice and the recruitment and development of talent.
Comal Forward members presented their findings to the board in December. They identified all that were eventually contained in the bond, as well as purchasing land for future facilities, improving classroom technology and capital improvement projects, such as new playground surfaces at all elementary school campuses.
Campus upgrades, events center
Proposition C will fund girls and boys weight rooms, lockers and a wrestling facility at Canyon High School; baseball and softball practice facilities at Canyon Lake High and Mountain Valley Middle schools; and girls and boys soccer locker rooms and a wrestling facility at Smithson Valley High School.
The multi-functional events center, located off Hubertus Road and Interstate 35 behind Danville Middle School in Schertz, will have a seating capacity of 7,000 and serve as the heart of all Comal ISD events, officials said.
“The center will be designed to be multi-functional and to support both district-wide and community events,” Stanford said, listing graduations, sporting events, tournaments, concerts and performances to school fairs and expositions. “It will include a multi-use pavilion that can be used for a variety of FFA livestock shows and similar events.”
The event center will be available for community events, and campuses hosting band concerts and competitions, chess tournaments, proms, art shows, livestock shows, dance and cheer competitions, and staff development and trainings.
Officials said the center could be rented by other entities for banquets, charity and fundraising events, meetings and conferences, home and garden shows, trade shows, festivals and various competitions.
Early voting for the May 2 election is April 20-28. Comal ISD residents who need to register to vote or update their voter registrations with recent address changes may do so until April 2. For more on how to register, visit Votetexas.gov. For more on each of the propositions and Bond 2020, visit the district website at www.comalisd.org/bond2020.
