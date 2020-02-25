Students from the region intensely competed to see whose robot could stack the highest tower of blocks on Saturday during the FIRST Tech Challenge Central Texas Regional Championship at Canyon High School.
Fifty-two students in seventh through 12th grades came from throughout Central Texas for the event, organized annually by the FIRST in Texas Foundation and presented this year by semiconductor company Qualcomm.
“The energy in that room is really electric,” Sylvia Wood a member of the leadership team for the competition. “Especially when you get really big skyscrapers and they try to move the platform and sometimes they move it and their tower falls over.”
During the competition, small teams of students were given robot kits. After figuring out how to assemble their robot, they had to use it to stack building blocks into a “skyscraper” or tower. The taller the skyscraper, the more points they earned. Students could earn extra points such as adding a “touchstone” on top of their skyscraper.
The kits had some premade parts and students could customize their robots based on certain guidelines. They could also add some 3-D printed parts to their robots. Once robots were assembled, students had
to grab and stack the blocks onto a 10-by-10-foot platform which could be moved.
Panelists judging the competition included engineering majors and alumni from the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University.
Having already competed in local level competitions, winners from Saturday’s competition will advance to the world championship in Houston in April. FIRST in Texas Foundation was established in 1989 by Segway inventor Dean Kamen, Wood said, explaining the competition has been around for about 20 years.
“It was his vision because he could see there are students that graduate from high school that don’t have an idea of what STEM is and the practical application of STEM,” Wood said.
In addition to the robotics competition, Wood also led the Girls Are FIRST in Texas luncheon and interactive question-and-answer session, which had a panel of college women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics to talk about their fields and give career advice.
In her time with FIRST, Wood said she has seen many students go on to exciting careers. Some continue their studies while others work for Microsoft or Google.
“A lot of them go into some kind of engineering,” Wood said. “Two or three have gone into the
medical field, one of them is in the medical field doing nanorobotics research where they’re putting robots into our body to see what is going on.”
Wood said with a laugh that she wished she could have done a program like FIRST when she was younger.
“They go into many different and neat jobs,” Wood said. “I wish I could’ve had that experience when I was their age.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.