Cheryl Craft had a childhood shaped by community service.
Craft was born in Mineola, N.Y., and when she was in the sixth grade, her father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He became a trailblazing advocate for Americans with Disabilities.
“Dad had been a (car) racer, so we’d spent a lot of time going around to races with him,” Craft recalls. “The morning of the Indie, he woke up paralyzed.”
Craft’s father worked hard to make designated parking for handicap people into a reality, and after succeeding in doing so, he worked pushed to have sidewalks leveled.
“And you know who was along by his side for that?” Craft said. “I was — he was really amazing.”
In 1969, Craft’s family decided to move somewhere warmer and headed to New Mexico, where she attended high school.
“I took some college credit courses my senior year, because it was on the same campus as my high school,” Craft said. “Then I went to (University of Colorado Denver) for college, where I got my degree in business and teaching.”
Craft moved back to New Mexico to help care for her father for a time. She moved to Dallas in her early 30s shortly after having her second daughter.
She was her daughters’ softball coach, and in 1989 moved to Cibolo for a short amount of time before moving to New Braunfels.
“We’ve been here about 30 years,” Craft said. “I subbed at the school in Cibolo where I received volunteer/sub of the year.”
After teaching at New Braunfels Middle School for five or six years, where she specialized in working with special ed students, Craft switched into hospice, having a special place in her heart for the disabled.
“I worked as a physician’s liaison,” Craft said. “I was in the medical field for 18 years before I retired in 2000.”
Having worked hard as a single mom, Craft wasn’t one to relax in retirement, however. soon after retiring as a physician’s liaison, she became involved in the then-brand new New Braunfels Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
“I saw a sign that said, ‘Volunteers needed,’ and whipped right in,” she recalls. “It was at the Westside Community Center, and I remember meeting Jennifer (Hernandez).”
Soon Craft became the head of the dinner, spending months before each event organizing it.
“My favorite part about it is seeing people come in and smile, or visiting the seniors and delivering it to them,” Craft said.
Craft said this is the dinner’s 19th anniversary — and she is working hard to make sure it’s a success.
“We are expecting about 7,500 people,” she said.
Craft has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity of Comal County, and also helps volunteer with her grandson’s baseball team.
“He was asking me this year, ‘Grandma, how can I get help?’” Craft said.
The dinner is still looking for volunteers this year, Craft said.
For more information about the New Braunfels Community Thanksgiving Dinner, visit www.facebook.com/NewBraunfelsCommunityThanksgivingDinner.
