As the chairman of the Comal County Historical Commission for eight years, Karen Boyd has done her best to preserve New Braunfels rich history.
Now the vice chair, Boyd also serves as the chairman of the Historic Legend and Lore Committee Chairman for the 175th anniversary of New Braunfels.
A homegrown woman, Boyd is a sixth generation New Braunfelser and graduate of New Braunfels High School.
Boyd still lives in her family’s home, built in the 1800s.
“I was in band and played the flute,” she remembers. “We’d get out of practice and go down and jump in the river,” she added with a laugh.
Boyd attended University of Texas for a five-year pharmacy degree she was able to obtain in just four and a half years, there she met her husband, Rich.
“I was very focused on my studies,” she recalls. “I had to spend every free moment I had studying.”
Rich was an athletic trainer for the UT football team, she remembers. She graduated in 1978, before returning to New Braunfels.
Upon her return, Boyd worked as a pharmacist at McKenna Hospital, later renamed CHRISTUS Santa Rosa-New Braunfels, for 38 years, retiring just four years ago.
“I’d mix IVs, monitor patients, make sure they got their medication — it’s a little different than retail pharmacy,” Boyd said.
Her favorite part of her job was her co-workers, Boyd said.
Boyd also spent time driving her mother, Myra Lee Goff, helping her get to locations to conduct interviews for her articles in the Herald-Zeitung.
“I was always interested in the history here,” Boyd said.
Boyd has served as president of the Sophienburg’s board, and said she loves how unique New Braunfels history is.
“It’s such a unique town, it’s the first large European, large German settlement in Texas,” Boyd said.
Boyd said one of her favorite accomplishments is helping the Historic Legend and Lore Committee put together “History Flows Here” — a 388-page coffee table book that has 365 places featured in New Braunfels and celebrates the city’s 175 years of history.
“Our group came up with the places featured and Jim Flynn shot the photos,” Boyd said. “It’s on presale at the chamber now.”
Boyd was given the Texas Historical Commission’s 2018 Outstanding Volunteer of the Year award, and she still volunteers often with Sophie’s Shop, Wurstfest, as well as Weihnachtsmarkt, and more.
Boyd said she is helping oversee the recording of a historical series for the Herald-Zeitung on 12 different groups touching on different aspects of art and entertainment in New Braunfels.
“It features everything from tamales to sausage, from mariachis to polka music,” Boyd said with a smile.
Having lived her life in such a beautiful city, Boyd said she is thankful to the community and to the great people who volunteer here still.
“There are so many younger people volunteering here who have a sense of pride in New Braunfels, and that is so wonderful,” Boyd said. “We consider ourselves fortunate to live here.”
In her free time, Boyd said she enjoys spending time with her mother and father, Glyn, her husband and their adult children, Erin and Brett, and her two grandsons.
