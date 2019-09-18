About an hour into his voluntary interview with New Braunfels police, Mario Vega Cruz denied any possibility he sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s niece eight years ago.
Three hours into his taped session with NBPD Det. David Schroeder on Nov. 19, 2014, Schroeder suggested Cruz write an apology to the girl, then 8, for Cruz’ hazy recollections of what happened as he carried her upstairs to a second-floor bedroom on or about June 1, 2011.
Cruz, 35 of New Braunfels, is on trial for aggravated sexual assault of a child before 207th District Court Judge Jack Robison. Jury members viewed his 4½ hour interrogation inside and outside NBPD headquarters — which led to his arrest six days later and a subsequent indictment by a Comal County grand jury on Feb. 4, 2015.
“I’m sorry, but nothing like this has happened before … and will never happen again,” Schroeder could be overheard reading Cruz’ letter to the child, who withheld mentioning the incident to her mother until June 2014.
Comal County Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary, representing the state, called Schroeder as his first witness – with most of his testimony delivered in tapes of his interviews with the defendant.
Cruz said in 2011 he was dating and had a son by the girl’s aunt following a short-term romance with the child’s mother.
The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung is withholding the names of the women, the alleged victim and other family and friends testifying during the trial.
In the tape, Cruz said his relationship with both women was often rocky – especially during drug and alcohol fueled parties at his home. He recalled one time when he drove his girlfriend, their son and the alleged victim back to his home.
After parking the car in his garage he carried his son upstairs to his bedroom, he then came back to fetch the girl, whom he also carried to his son’s bedroom. Cruz couldn’t recall what happened as he carried her up the stairs – but several days later he dreamt something bad had happened.
The interview tape showed Schroeder guiding Cruz through a video of the girl telling police and Children’s Advocacy Center counselors what happened.
“Ito carried me up the stairs … I was on his shoulder and he had his hand on my back and another hand in ‘my area,’” she said, adding a finger from the latter made circular motions around her private parts before slipping inside.
Schroeder, staging a good-cop interview to that point, turned bad cop on Cruz, spending the next 1½ hours trying to get his confession for what he termed as “a one-time mistake.”
“It’s crazy. . . this whole thing – I can’t even believe this or remember it,” Cruz said.
Schroeder said the girl, placed in bed alongside Cruz’ sleeping son, woke up later that night and went to her aunt’s room, where he said she discovered her having sex with Cruz.
Schroeder showed Cruz documents gathered by CAC and Sex Assault Nurses Examination (SANE) counselors, which indicated the alleged victim – outside of knowing the make, model and color driven back to Cruz’ residence that night – was telling the truth.
“I believe a 10-year-old girl can provide that much detail on 135 different questions,” said Schroeder, who after three hours of the interview let Cruz have a cigarette break outside of the NBPD building, where another camera picked it all up.
Cruz confessed to having a bad dream about that night but nothing more – even after Schroeder told him he was forwarding the case to the criminal DA’s office. He and Cruz went back inside the NBPD building, where Cruz spent 10 minutes crafting a written apology.
“I don’t believe all of this happened, but if it did only once,” Schroeder read. “I don’t know if you believe me, but I’m telling you the truth.”
McCrary ended the day with more questions for Schroeder, who will be cross examined first thing tomorrow by defense attorney Anthony Cantrell. Both attorneys expect testimony in the trial’s guilt or innocence phase to last until Thursday, though a lengthy witness list could extend it into Friday.
