When Ken Bates received a call from fourth- grade teacher Stephanie Rosales asking if her students could make the Comal County inmates Christmas cards, he was deeply moved.
Bates, who goes to the jail every Thursday evening to deliver prison ministry, said in the 10 years he’s done ministry at the jail, he’s never gotten such a touching request. Rosales, a religion teacher at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School, said the idea was delivered to her while she was at her sister’s church.
“I was visiting my sister who lives in College Station, when I felt like God was speaking to me,” Rosales said. “They were speaking about prison
ministries, and then when I got back (to New Braunfels) I saw on our own bulletin a notice about the prison ministry here.”
Teaching fourth graders regularly about putting lessons of faith into action, Rosales asked the kids how they’d feel about making the cards and they were very excited, she said.
“We talked about each person having dignity, and although they made choices that got them into their situation, they are still loved by Jesus and we must show love to everyone,” Rosales said. “Jesus said, ‘What you do for the least of all you do for me,’ and I wanted them to understand what that meant.”
The children’s cards wished the inmates a merry Christmas, showcasing drawings of Christmas trees, lights, decorations and Christmas meals.
“Their hearts are so innocent and full of love, and they want to share it,” Rosales said.
When asked why they wanted to make the cards for the inmates, the fourth- graders almost all wanted to answer, their hands in the air waiting to be called on.
“They’re in jail, but Jesus still loves them and has not thrown them away,” said Tate Moore, 10.
“I wanted to help Jesus to make people in jail’s hearts be touched,” said Sofia Ramirez, 9.
“Everyone should know the joy of Christmas,” added Jonah Burrier, 10.
“I wanted to help spread Jesus’ love and make everyone feel loved,” said Scout House, 10.
Bates said he hopes the inmates feel loved receiving the cards and hope they are able to write back to the students.
“I go in from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday, and since it’s the county jail it tends to be a lot of shorter sentences — a year, that sort of thing,” he said.
The cards would be passed around since the 60 or so made by the students wouldn’t be quite enough for everyone to get one, Bates said.
“I thought it was amazing when Mrs. Rosales reached out to me, it’s just a really cool way to show these guys they’re not forgotten,” Bates said.
