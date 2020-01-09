Wilshire Homes is back in New Braunfels and will begin building houses this year in Legend Point, off of West Klein Road.
A part of McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc., Wilshire Homes has built houses throughout Central Texas, including San Antonio, Austin and New Braunfels, since the 1990s. The homebuilder wrapped in Pecan Crossing in 2017 and is excited to bring their product back to New Braunfels in 2020, said Ken Gezella, Wilshire Homes San Antonio sales manager.
“When we look at the demographics in New Braunfels, we see it’s a highly sought after area,” Gezella said. “We
have great school districts out here, it’s super convenient for anyone working in Austin or San Antonio to commute and a lot of families have a partner in each city.”
Wilshire Homes has 10 customizable floor plans, and allows for design flexibility, Gezella said.
“We pride ourselves on our 98% customer recommendation rate — that means 98% of our customers say they would recommend us to a friend after buying with us,” Gezella said. “In the housing world, that’s a huge number.”
The homebuilder is known for its energy-efficient homes, and gives customers a three-year guarantee on their heating and cooling rates, Gezella said.
“That’s how confident we feel in our homebuilding, we give a three-year signed guarantee,” he said.
Pre-sales in the development are beginning early this year. Home prices vary from $220,000 and up. One and two story designs range from 1,542 square feet to 2,575 square feet.
“New Braunfels is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States,” said Alex Dadidakis, central Texas division president for McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. “Families seeking a beautiful new home at a budget friendly price will be very pleased with our offerings in Legend Point.”
Legend Point has a community pool, children’s playground and picnic pavilion and walking trails, and is located in the New Braunfels School District.
Buyers also have the option to join the builder’s VIP program, giving them sneak peek access to information about sales, floorplans and other incentives.
“Our flexible floor plans can be easily tailored to meet their needs,” McGuyer said. “As with all Wilshire homes, those offered in Legend Point will be built EcoSmart, saving homeowners money for years to come.”
For more information about Wilshire Homes, visit www.wilshire-homes.com.
(1) comment
As someone that lives next door to the new area, I have to say, I have a somewhat mixed view about this. People do need homes, but the infrastructure is very bad out here on the edge. Klein Road is horrible, and the progress of it's upgrade is abysmal. This is a fairly short run, but I have been here for over 6 months and the first section is just barely done. There are no shopping or gas or any commercial service for over 2 miles. Something needs to be done before any more homes are built in the area. (IMHO)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.