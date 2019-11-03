Registered voters throughout Comal County and New Braunfels residents in Guadalupe County can cast ballots at these universal voting centers between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday:
COMAL COUNTY
• Voting Center 1: Comal County Senior Center, 655 Landa St., New Braunfels
• Voting Center 2: Christ Our King Anglican Church, 115 Kings Way, New Braunfels
• Voting Center 3: Vintage Oaks Clubhouse, 1250 Via Principale, New Braunfels
• Voting Center 4: Westside Community Center, 2932 S. Interstate 35, New Braunfels
• Voting Center 5: Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
• Voting Center 6: Feibelmann Community Center, 9500 Municipal Parkway, Garden Ridge
• Voting Center 7: Bulverde-Spring Branch Fire & EMS, 30475 Johnson Way, Bulverde
• Voting Center 8: Comal County Courthouse, 100 Main Plaza, Room 101, New Braunfels
• Voting Center 9: Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Drive, New Braunfels
• Voting Center 10: Tye Preston Memorial Library, 16311 South Access Road, Canyon Lake
• Voting Center 11: North Shore United Methodist Church, 23880 N. Cranes Mill Road, Canyon Lake
• Voting Center 12: Christ Presbyterian Church, 1620 Common Street, New Braunfels
• Voting Center 13: Rebecca Creek Baptist Church, 11755 Highway 281 North, Spring Branch
GUADALUPE COUNTY
• Voting Center 1: McQueeney Lions Club, 3211 FM 78, McQueeney
• Voting Center 2: Vogel Elementary School, 16121 FM 725, Seguin
• Voting Center 3: Remarkable Healthcare, 1339 Eastwood Drive, Seguin
• Voting Center 4: Forest Hills Baptist Church, 8251 FM 1117, Seguin
• Voting Center 5: Justice of the Peace Court, Pct 1, 2405 E. US Hwy 90, Seguin
• Voting Center 6: Kingsbury United Methodist Church, 7035 FM 2438, Kingsbury
• Voting Center 7: Staples Baptist Church, 10020 FM 621, Staples
• Voting Center 8: Maranatha Fellowship Hall, 2356 S. Hwy. 80, Luling
• Voting Center 9: TLU Alumni Student Center, Conference Rooms A/B, 1109 University St., Seguin (previously Jackson Park Student Activity Center at TLU)
• Voting Center 10: Grace Church, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels
• Voting Center 11: McQueeney VFW Post 9213, 275 Gallagher, McQueeney
• Voting Center 12: Columbus Club of Seguin, 1015 S. Austin Street, Seguin
• Voting Center 13: Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Annex, 730 N. Guadalupe St. Seguin
• Voting Center 14: Westside Baptist Church, 1208 N. Vaughan St., Seguin
• Voting Center 15: American Legion Hall, 618 E. Kingsbury, Seguin
• Voting Center 16: Geronimo Community Center, 280 Navarro Dr, Geronimo
• Voting Center 17: St. Joseph’s Mission , 5093 Redwood Road, San Marcos
• Voting Center 18: The Silver Center, 510 E. Court St., Seguin
• Voting Center 19: Central Texas Technology Center, 118 Conference Rm.; 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels
• Voting Center 20: The Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin (previously the Seguin-Guadalupe County Former Library)
• Voting Center 21: Santa Clara City Hall, 1653 N. Santa Clara Road, Santa Clara
• Voting Center 22: Marion Dolford Learning Center, 200 W. Schlather Lane, Cibolo
• Voting Center 23: Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
• Voting Center 24: Schertz United Methodist Church, 3460 Roy Richard Drive, Schertz
• Voting Center 25: Selma City Hall, 9375 Corporate Drive, Selma
• Voting Center 26: Crosspoint Fellowship Church, 2600 Roy Richard Drive, Schertz
• Voting Center 27: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 212 N. Barnett St., Marion
• Voting Center 28: Schertz Community Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway, Schertz
• Voting Center 29: Mikulski Hall, 509 Schertz Pkwy., Schertz
• Voting Center 30: Schertz Community Center North, 3501 Morning Drive, Cibolo
• Voting Center 31: St. John’s Lutheran Church, 606 S. Center St. Marion
• Voting Center 32: New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
• Voting Center 33: Klein Road Elementary School, 2620 W. Klein Road, New Braunfels
• Voting Center 34: Cibolo Fire Station #2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Drive, Cibolo (previously Elaine Schlather Elementary School)
