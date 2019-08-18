After hearing concerns from downtown-area business owners and residents most affected by upcoming San Antonio Street bridge renovations, city officials will hold a public meeting Wednesday to provide more information about the project.
“We understand that there is a lot of interest, and are continuing to inform our community on the project,” City Manager Robert Camareno said of the session, 6-8 p.m. in the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center ballroom, 375 S. Castell Avenue.
The Texas Department of Transportation is funding and managing the $4.5 million project, which will close the Comal River Bridge to traffic beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3. TxDOT hopes to complete the entire project within 16 months.
For at least the next year, northbound San Antonio Street traffic will detour onto Comal Avenue, Garden Street and South Union Avenue; southbound traffic onto North Union Avenue, West Torrey Street, Elizabeth Avenue, Hinman Island Drive and Landa Park Drive.
“Yes, we’ve heard concerns from some residents and downtown businesses, but the detours are necessary for residents to drive through those areas,” Camareno said. “The meeting will provide that information and give people a chance to ask questions.”
Camareno said the meeting will be held in an open house format, allowing attendees to come and go at their convenience. Tables around the venue will address all facets of the project, such as renovation designs and maps of detour routes.
“We will have city staff at the different stations, and they will be available to answer any questions,” Camareno said.
Capital Excavation Company, the chief contractor, is setting up equipment in staging areas around the construction zone near Prince Solms Park. Camareno said staging won’t impact traffic in or around the park during the Labor Day weekend.
Camareno said the Comal River will not close to water recreation during the construction period. The city will prohibit river traffic in the construction zone directly beneath the bridge beginning Monday, Sept. 23.
“The river will not be closed – I want to make that clear,” Camareno said. “It’s only the section underneath the bridge. But upstream and downstream, the river will remain open.”
For more on the project, visit www.nbtexas.org/2347/San-Antonio-St-Bridge.
