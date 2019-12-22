New Braunfels police staged its most important clandestine operation of the year on Saturday – deliveries of hundreds of Christmas gifts to area residents.
Operation Blue Santa, involving members of the New Braunfels Police Department and New Braunfels Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, went off without a hitch.
“We’re bringing Christmas to about 100 families and about 300 kids,” Chief Tom Wibert said as trucks and cars gathered at a secret location were loaded up with wrapped gifts of toys, clothes and other goods for deliveries around town.
“I think this is one of the best things that we do,” the chief said. “If you’re a 3-year-old kid and the police show up to bring you Christmas, you’ll never forget that – even when you’re 80. It’s lasting and something that’s very special.”
In its 23rd year, Operation Blue Santa solicits requests from families screened by nonprofits, with the request listed on tags and placed on Christmas trees at community businesses and retailers. Residents pick up the tags and purchase gifts, which they return to the tag location or delivered to NBPD headquarters. Requests from families whose tags were not selected were filled by the NBCPAAA, which receives thousands of dollars in donations throughout the year.
Gifts received by Dec. 13 were taken to an area storage site – the location varies each year – where they were boxed and wrapped. Saturday’s deliveries by NBPD officers and employees, NBCPAAA members, and their families and volunteers also included 20 new bicycles.
“Each kid got four gifts – two toy items and two clothing items,” said Jo Smith, NBCPAAA secretary, who stayed behind to man the phones while gifts were distributed on 15 routes.
“I want to thank all of the people in New Braunfels for all of the help and their generosity for the items they’ve given us,” said Maria Elena Gonzales, who with Mike Garcia co-chairs the NBCPAAA.
NBPD Capt. Mike Rutherford, his wife Kim, daughter Mallory Cooper and friend Jade Saunders arrived with dozens of gifts at Kara Christensen’s home, where two of her five kids were peeking through the window.
“On behalf of Blue Santa, the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, I want to wish you a Merry Christmas,” Rutherford said, handing Christensen an H-E-B gift card for groceries.
“Oh my God,” Christensen said. “Thank you so much – this is so wonderful.”
The kids, teenagers Evan and Jordan, daughter Elena, 8, and son Stiles, 6, were bright-eyed with wonder, as Christensen, holding daughter Noelle, 11 months, gushed in appreciation.
“It’s so expensive to live in this town and buy all the presents for them,” she said with tears in her eyes. “This is such a blessing – thank you guys so much.”
