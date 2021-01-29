The New Braunfels Fire Department will conduct training activities during the next several days at the now-fenced-off portion of the H-E-B strip center complex in the 600 block of South Walnut Avenue, in what officials say is an opportunity to better the skills of local firefighters.
David Ferguson, the city’s media and communications coordinator, said New Braunfels residents might see firefighters on the roof and inside the buildings of the complex, using saws, ladders and ladder trucks, mainly during the daylight and evening hours.
