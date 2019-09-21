A man suspected of drunken driving led New Braunfels police on a brief chase up and down Interstate 35 before spike strips stopped his vehicle in the Comal Independent School District central office parking lot early Thursday morning, police said.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications director, said an officer patrolling the 3200 block of South I-35, near Rueckle Road, witnessed a swerving truck around 1:05 a.m. Thursday.
“The officer saw a white Ford truck traveling north that was speeding and weaving all over the roadway,” Ferguson said. “The officer attempted to initiate a stop, but the driver refused to pull over.”
Ferguson said the truck continued north and exited at Watson Lane, where it took the turnaround and proceeded down the southbound frontage road.
“Several officers were already in pursuit, with speeds reaching between 80 and 90 mph,” Ferguson said. “The truck entered and exited the interstate a few times and eventually exited at Seguin Avenue.”
More officers — not far from the NBPD headquarters — were waiting and deployed spike strips as the truck took the turnaround lane onto the northbound frontage road.
“He got back onto the interstate main lanes but eventually his tires fell apart,” Ferguson added. “Eventually he exited back onto the frontage road and stopped in the Comal ISD lot.”
Roel Rolando Molina Jr., 34, was taken into custody. Ferguson said he underwent a blood draw at Resolute Hospital and transported to Comal County Jail, where he was charged with driving while intoxicated, third arrest or more; and evading arrest and detention with a motor vehicle — both third-degree felonies. Molina remained in the county lockup on Friday under $17,500 bond.
