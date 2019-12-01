As part of the Solms/Morningside/Rueckle 2013 Bond project, a section of Rueckle Road will be closed entirely to thru traffic beginning Dec. 9 and continuing through late spring of 2020.
Rueckle Road will be closed from the second driveway at Hill Country Resort to Morningside Drive to help expedite the construction timeline of this roadway. All traffic that exits Rueckle Road from IH35 will be detoured to Water Lane to access Morningside Drive and, the converse, local residents who will are headed towards IH35 from Morningside Drive can access the frontage road from Solms, Water Lane, Schmidt Ave. and/or the far north end of Morningside as it intersects the north bound frontage road.
Two-way traffic will be maintained along Rueckle from the frontage road to the main entrance of the RV resort, so there will be no interruption to school bus pick up and drop off for the resort.
Contact Nate Garza, Capital Project Manager, at ngarza@nbtexas.or or 830-221-4082, for additional information.
