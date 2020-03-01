The pitter-patter of thousands of feet, both big and small, are sounds celebrating the arrival of spring during the annual Kinderschuhe 5K Run/Walk in Gruene.
“In 2004, New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) created an annual 5K Run and Walk event to serve an essential need for children participating in the Communities In Schools program,” said Ian Taylor, NBU chief executive officer. “Simply translated, ‘Kinderschuhe,’ is a German word that means ‘children’s shoes.’ For many, it is hard to imagine how one simple pair of shoes can change a child’s life and the perception of their future.”
NBU has donated more than $91,000 from the annual event, with the funds enabling Communities in Schools of South Central Texas to purchase shoes for low-income school children of all ages.
The 17th annual SAFEhaven Kinderschuhe Run and Walk will be held Saturday, March 7 at Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road in New Braunfels. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. for the 8:30 a.m. 5K; Kids 1K Fun Run starts at 9:30 a.m., all beginning and ending across from Gruene Hall.
Communities In Schools of South Central Texas, launched more than 25 years ago by the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, provides services to more than 35,000 at-risk students in grades K-12 attending 35 school campuses in the New Braunfels, Comal, Seguin, Marion, Luling and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City independent school districts.
CIS-SCT provides case-managed students with supportive guidance/counseling, mental health intervention, tutoring services and college preparation assistance – as well as health and human services needs that include shelter, food and clothing.
Christine Watson, CIS-SCT marketing specialist, estimated Kinderschuhe has purchased about 5,000 pairs of shoes for kids over the years.
“When our staff identifies a child in need of shoes, they’ll either take them to get the shoes or set up a way that gets them the kinds of shoes they need,” she said. “It’s an incredible gift — it’s something that’s very important that people don’t often think that much about. But it means a lot for the kids, especially those in high school, to receive a new pair of shoes.”
The 2019 Kinderschuhe raised more than $10,000. NBU hopes to surpass this year’s goal of $12,000. The events attract all fitness levels, from competitive runners to those out to enjoy friends while walking through Historic Gruene.
The 5K will include awards presented to the top overall male and female; top master male and female (ages 40 and over); and the top three finishers of both genders of each age group and wheelchair division.
NBU seeks local businesses for a special “Corporate Challenge.” Employees from small, mid-size or large companies and schools can form their own teams; those with five or more will be in a drawing for a $100 gift card.
Preregistration is available online at nbu5K.com. Cost is $25 in advance and $35 on race day; the Kids 1K Fun Run is free. Those who registered by Friday, Feb. 27 are guaranteed 2020 Kinderschuhe T-shirts. Preregistered contestants can pick up race packets from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at the NBU Main Office Board Room, 263 Main Plaza, and in Gruene Hall at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Plenty of foods and refreshments will be available after the race. NBU expressed thanks to local businesses that provided door prizes and corporate sponsors for this year’s Kinderschuhe.
Platinum sponsors are 92.1 Radio New Braunfels, FrontRow Multimedia, Freese and Nichols, Great American Products, Greenstone Electrical Services, LLC, Gruene Historic District at the Water Tower, and the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung.
Among Gold sponsors are CEMEX, McKenna Foundation and Landa Park Railroad; Silver sponsors include A-Lert Roof and Building Systems, Community Impact Newspaper, CP&Y, INC., MGC Contractors, Inc., Law Offices of Sam H. Lock and The AMMO Group LLC; with Buffalo Wings and Rings among Bronze sponsors.
“This event would not be possible without generous sponsors and volunteers who step up to support this worthy cause, year-after-year,” Taylor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.