By Will Wright
The Herald-Zeitung
Andrew Kim, Comal Independent School District superintendent since 2012, received a contract extension and a raise following a review and vote by board trustees Thursday night.
After a closed-door performance review, trustees unanimously approved his 18-month contract extension, from June 30, 2024 to Jan. 31, 2025, and a 5.4 percent pay increase, from $220,000 to $232,000 annually.
“After doing his evaluation last night, the board feels very happy with the direction the district is headed, and pleased with the work Mr. Kim has done in the past year,” said Jason York, board president. “We feel his level of work warranted the extension and I will say that also applies to the (pay) increase.”
York said Kim was one of the lowest paid superintendents in the Austin-San Antonio area.
“Our challenge as a board is to not only competitively compensate our teachers and support staff, but also our superintendent,” he added.
Entering his eighth year, Kim has served on several state boards, including the Texas School Safety Center and the Texas Commission on Next Generation Assessments and Accountability. The Texas PTA named him the state’s top superintendent in 2018.
“I feel blessed and fortunate to have the support of the board,” Kim said. “I want to thank our students, teachers, staff and parents for their dedication to Comal ISD.”
