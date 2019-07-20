Charlie Duke’s smile is just as big as it was 40-plus years ago when he talks about walking on the lunar surface of the moon for the first time.
The spectacle of seeing more stars in space than on the clearest night on Earth. Jumping around with the euphoria of as Duke said ‘like being a kid on Christmas Day.’
“Excitement was my first feeling when I stepped on to the lunar surface. I’m here and I’m finally going to get out. My suit is working great and let’s go to work,” he said. “It wasn’t a philosophical or spiritual experience. It was an adventure. I touched the foot pad, jumped off and started running around and having a ball. I was like a little kid on Christmas morning. That was the feeling I had.”
Only 12 men have walked on the lunar surface, and New Braunfels is proud to have called Charlie, No. 10, a neighbor since 1975, when he moved to the Hill Country after leaving NASA and going into private business.
Charlie, 77, has logged 265 hours in space, plus 21 hours and 28 minutes of extra-vehicular activity on the lunar surface during his Apollo 16 mission.
Committe on Science, Space and Technology Chairman Lamar Smith (R-Texas) heralded Charlie’s work with NASA and with the scholarship fund.
“I’ve had the honor to meet with Charlie Duke on a number occasions and I recognize him as a true hero,” Smith said. “Beyond his extensive NASA service, Charlie has always been willing to share his experiences and inspire the next generation.
“Through his good work on the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, Charlie has helped provide college scholarships for the very best and brightest students to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees.
“Charlie Duke exemplifies having ‘the right stuff.’ America needs more heroes like him if we’re going to remain a world leader in space.”
These days, Charlie may not be going into space, but he is as busy as he was back in days at NASA, traveling around the world and speaking about his journey into space and as a charman and fundraiser for the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation.
But Charlie still looks up to the moon with the same exuberance as he did 40 years ago.
Apollo 16
After Apollo 13, Charlie was chosen as Lunar Module Pilot, along with Command Module Pilot Mattingly and Commander John Young, to be the prime crew for Apollo 16, which would explore the Descartes Highlands for its geological makeup.
From a scientific standpoint, Charlie was excited.
“After Apollo 11 was successful, then we changed the (flight missions). We had done what we set out to do, which was land on the Moon, and now we wanted to start doing some science,” he said. “Our landing site was selected for its unique geology and the mountains on the moon. In relation to what we call sea level, it was 7,000 above this imaginary line that was around the moon. That was the highest that anybody had landed. In relation, we were 7,000 feet above Apollo 11’s landing site, which was 400-500 miles from ours.”
Once he got over the euphoria of being on the moon, Charlie and John Young was met with some of the most amazing sights ever witnessed.
“The objective was to explore this valley and Stone Mountain, which we’d climb 300-feet in the Rover,” he said. “That was one of most spectacular sights of the whole mission. You turn around and look over the whole valley. Since there is no atmosphere, you could see the sharp contrast between the lunar surface and the blackness of space. And in the middle of the valley was this little Lunar Module. It was really beautiful.”
The crew spent a then-record 71 hours and 14 minutes on the lunar surface and collected nearly 213 pounds of rock and soil samples.
Charlie said the most harrowing part of his mission came on the last day on the lunar surface.
“At the end of every stay (on the moon), the crew did something like a little skit or action. Alan Shepherd hit a golf ball, David (Scott) on Apollo 15 had a hammer and a feather and did some Neutonian physics. Hammer hits the ground at the same time the feather does,” he said. “We were going to do the Moon Olympics because it was an Olympic year (in Montreal). We planned to do a long jump and high jump.
“We were running late. I jumped like I was doing the high jump and went over backwards. That was pretty scary. You watch the video and I’m scrambling for my balance. I managed to roll right to break my fall and give me enough cushion to not damage the backpack. You don’t want to mess with your life support systems.”
Family photo
Before leaving, Charlie placed a family photo on the moon and took a picture that has become an indelible image of the Apollo 16 mission.
Charlie asked his family a month before liftoff about his idea.
“My son Charles was 7 and son Tom was almost 5. I explained where I was going, showing them maps of the moon and trying to tell them what Daddy was doing. I tried to get them excited,” he said. “I asked them if they’d like their pictures on the moon. They loved the idea. On the back of the photo, we put ‘This is the family of Charlie Duke of Planet Earth, who landed on the moon April, 1972. Then everybody signed it.
“I dropped the photo and it landed upright. If you look at the photo, the picture is encased in shrink-wrap. The temperature on the Moon was like 230 degrees Fahrenheit, so it was already crinkling up from the heat. It didn’t take long. At least I was able to take that photo of that event.”
Newspaper article
After graduating from USAF Aerospace Research Pilot School in 1965, he stayed on as an instructor under legendary pilot Chuck Yeager, the first man to break the sound barrier before reading an article that would change his career path
“In August 1965, I read an article in the Los Angeles Times that NASA was selecting another group of astronauts,” he said. “ They listed the qualifications, and I said ‘That’s me.’ I had been thinking about (applying to become an astronaut) for a few years because I met a few astronauts while at MIT.
“I was doing a thesis on the guidance and navigation system on Apollo. And those guys said that it was the greatest job in the world to be an astronaut. I knew I had to go to test pilot school first. I went to Colonel Yeager and asked what I had to do to apply. The Air Force had to select and say yes you are qualified and then they send you to NASA. Chuck wrote me a recommendation, and I applied.”
In April, 1966, Charlie was one of 19 selected for NASA’s fifth group of astronauts, and soon he was in the middle of the race to the moon with the Soviet Union, which became the biggest race of the decade.
After being accepted into the astronaut program, Charlie went through a rigorous training regimen that was designed to throw the astronaut’s every curveball they could to simulate the good and the bad situations they would encounter in space.
Original Mercury astronaut Deke Slayton said in the book “Moon Shot: The Inside Story of America’s Apollo Moon Landings” that “we had to land on the moon, and we had to make it look like a piece of cake.”
Duke said there was a reason it looked easy and routine when you viewed footage of the missions to the moon.
“We made it look easy because we trained and trained and trained,” he said. “I bet I landed on the moon 3,000 times in the simulator to prepare for Apollo 13, 16 and 17.”
But it was Apollo 11 where Neil Armstrong made the historic ‘giant leap for mankind’ and Charlie said it had a possibility of not happening at all.
July 20, 1969
Apollo 11 was the first mission that was capable of landing on the Moon, but actually, Apollo 11, 12 and 13 were all training to be the first on the moon.
Charlie said that Neil Armstrong was a great choice to be the first on the moon.
“I think Neil was a good pilot. I was amazed watching him the simulator,” he said. “He never raised his voice and was always focused. I thought he was the best selection that NASA could have made.”
But some computer alarms during the Eagle landing on the lunar surface put the mission in jeopardy.
“We had a lot of confidence that we were going to pull this off if the spacecraft would hold together. The first time (landing on the moon), we had communication problems, so we had to reorient the spacecraft and change antennas and then they were having computer alarms. But we kept going,” said Charlie, who was capsule communicator (CAPCOM) for the Apollo 11 landing. “The closer we got to the moon, the tension got higher in Mission Control. You could feel it. The computer was still acting up, but we’re a go. Then, when we were seeing the surface (of the moon) for the first time, we noticed that it was an area with big boulders, so he couldn’t land there. So he had to level off, fly forward a mile or two, pitch up to slow down and kill his forward velocity. Well that takes a lot of gas that we hadn’t budgeted for.
“I can remember the last minute. I gave him a call, and he goes to 60 seconds. They were less than 100 feet off the ground, and it was dead silence in Mission Control. Normally, you can hear the loops going and see people walking around, but nobody was moving or talking. They were glued to their console wondering if we’re going to make it. I called Eagle 30 seconds, and they still weren’t on the ground. According to my watch, 13 seconds later. I heard Buzz say contact, and I knew they were on the moon. We were 17 seconds from an abort call. There was a big sigh (at Mission Control) when we heard Buzz say ‘Tranquility Base, the Eagle has landed.’ I remember I couldn’t say Tranquility. I said Roger, Twank, we copy you on the ground. You’ve got a bunch of guys about to turn blue. We’re breathing again. Thanks a lot. At that point is when everyone started cheering.”
After being relieved at CAPCOM, Charlie watched the extra-vehicular activity (EVA) with his kids at home.
“It was an amazing time to witness that historic event,” he said.
Apollo 13
So many have seen the Academy Award winning movie “Apollo 13” with Tom Hanks with so hundreds in Mission Control trying to bring back the crew safely after an explosion in space left them nearly crippled.
Charlie was the backup lunar modular pilot on Apollo 13, and who caught German measles from a friend’s child and inadvertently exposed the prime crew to the disease. Command module pilot Ken Mattingly was the only one who had never had the measles and was replaced at the last minute by Jack Swigert.
Charlie said that Mattingly was more frustrated about not being on Apollo 13 to help in their time of need.
“Ken always thought that (Apollo 13) was his flight, and he was disappointed that he wasn’t there onboard to help out,” he said. “But he never once said it was my fault that he wasn’t there. He was never angry at me or disgusted. We knew shortly after Apollo 13 that we were going to be on the same crew of Apollo 16. We worked really well together, and he’s still a good friend today.”
When Charlie first heard the news of Apollo 13’s peril, he was initially wasn’t optimistic about the crew’s safe return.
“My initial thoughts were that they weren’t going to make it. When I looked at the data, you see the time and the quantity of oxygen in the Command Module,” he said. “The Lunar Module was built for two guys for three days, and now we have three guys for four days. How do you make it last? And we had the CO2 and the battery power, which was all running out. It was a 99-hour return. How do make that last?
“For me, it took me about 25 hours before I saw things start leveling off, and I had more confidence that we were going to get our guys home.”
In the movie, Ken Mattingly is shown in the simulator trying to come up with a procedure for powering up a frozen Command Module. But in real life, there was a bunch of astronauts, including Charlie, running through simulations and scenarios to help bring Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert and Fred Haise back home.
“I remember that it was about 10 p.m. when I got a call from Mission Control saying that I should come in to help. So John Young, (Ken) Mattingly and myself went in to help,” he said. “I remember being there for 35 hours before we took a break. By then, we knew we weren’t going to run out of stuff and had a good chance that we were going to get them back.
“It was amazing ingenuity on Mission Control’s part. Tom Hanks’ movie (Apollo 13) captured that really well. When they poured out all that stuff and told them to make a filter and they did. That was perfect.
“(The people working at) Mission Control on Apollo and every other program we’ve had has really been the unsung heroes of the space program.”
New Braunfels is home
After splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, Charlie continued working with NASA until 1975.
“In 1975, I was frustrated with the pace of the Space Shuttle program. I had some friends in private business, so I had a business opportunity in Austin. We formed a partnership, but we weren’t selected for the Austin business, but we were for the one in San Antonio,” he said. “Where we lived in Houston was more like a small-town atmosphere, so San Antonio was just real big, and we couldn’t find anything we really liked. We decided to look at New Braunfels. We had been camping in Canyon Lake and been to Landa Park, and we just loved it.
“Right away, we found a house, fell in love with it and we’ve been here ever since.”
Charlie is currently the chairman of the board of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, which was started by the original Mercury 7 astronauts, and gives away 28 $10,000 scholarships a year.
Future of space program
Charlie didn’t hesitate when asked if we should return to the Moon and the current Mission to Mars initiative.
“I think there is a lot to be done and learn in space. I am very disappointed that we don’t have a program that focuses on developing spacecraft capabilities to deep space anymore,” he said. We had one, which was called the Constellation program, which was to follow the Space Shuttle program. It would have a vehicle with a big lander that would return to the moon. The idea was to land four people (on the moon), stay two weeks and have a habitation with it to start a moon base. It would set up telescopes and be a tremendous base for scientific exploration and experimentation. We can look out on a very stable platform and look back at the Earth and see all the solar winds and interactions. And we can do some manufacturing up there, extracting helium isotopes that we don’t have down here like Helium 3, which is a good source of fission.”
And if he was ever asked by NASA to go back to the Moon, Charlie didn’t hesitate.
“I’d love go back to the moon again,” he said.
