As October or “Breast Cancer Awareness month” winds down, local doctors are hoping to remind women to get their annual mammogram, and extending hours to help them do so.
Resolute Health Hospital will be holding a “Mammos ‘til midnight” event on October 29 as a chance for women who work to get a mammogram after normal hours. Women can schedule their event mammogram at 830-219-5153 or online, and will receive a “cozy” gift for attending.
Resolute Health Hospital, located at 555 Creekside Crossing, has a 3-D imaging system, soft breast pillows and staff to help all women through the process, said radiologist Alden Bailey, MD.
“One in eight women get breast cancer — it’s an epidemic,” Bailey said. “We have lots of great tools now to find cancer, and as long as woman is coming in on yearly basis for her mammogram, it’s very, very unlikely she will die of breast cancer.”
The earlier cancer is caught, the better a woman’s chance of fighting breast cancer is, Bailey said.
“The purpose of the event is to get women to have more access to get their mammogram,” Bailey said. “For women 40 and over, it needs to be done annually.”
It’s also important for women to do a monthly self breast exam, Bailey said.
“About half of breast cancers are caught that way — the other 50% are caught on the mammograms,” Bailey said. “What you’re looking for is a hard, non-mobile mass that doesn’t hurt, surprisingly.”
A lot of women will feel a mass but not be aware it is cancer because it doesn’t feel painful — however 90% of breast cancer cases start out as non-painful masses, Bailey said.
“When a women does her self exam, she should do it at the same time every month — a couple days after starting her period, after any pre-menstrual swelling has subsided,” Bailey said.
Bailey said a mammogram gives doctors two usable images of the breast tissue — one showing the tissue from top to bottom and the other is an oblique “slice.”
“Breasts come in all shapes and sizes, so we sometimes also have to look at them in quadrants,” Bailey said.
About 10 pounds of pressure are exerted on the breasts, Bailey said. The procedure is not painful and is done quickly and comfortably, he added.
“When we find something, we uses a system called BI-RADS, with a 0 assessment meaning we see something maybe a little concerning and want to do more imaging,” Bailey said. “It’s a 1-5 scale, and zero doesn’t mean cancer — it just means we need more information.”
Doctors monitor images to make sure all the needed information is collected, and work to get back to women quickly with results, Bailey said.
“If we do a call back, we occasionally need to do a small biopsy,” Bailey added.
Mammograms typically take about 30 minutes. Cost varies depending on insurance provider. If a patient does not have insurance, the self-pay rate at Resolute Health Hospital is $190, according to the event Facebook page.
For more information about Resolute Health Hospital, visit https://www.resolutehealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.