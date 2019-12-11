Several area candidates filed for the 2020 party primaries on Monday, the final day of the month-long filing period.
As of noon Tuesday, the Texas Secretary of State’s elections site indicated several candidates filed through the weekend leading up to Monday’s 6 p.m. deadline for federal, state and county positions in the March 3 elections.
The list of Democratic presidential hopefuls on the Texas ballot swelled to 18, with President Donald Trump facing four challengers for the GOP nomination. Twelve Democrats have officially filed to face GOP Sen. John Cornyn, who has drawn three primary challengers.
Stephen Chang, SOS director of communications, said the numbers of filings will continue to grow on the state elections website, which won’t complete listings of candidates for several more days.
“No new candidates can file after Monday’s 6 p.m. deadline,” he said. “State and county (party) chairs now have nine days from yesterday to let us know which candidates are eligible for which spots, and we update that on the (state) website.
Chang said the SOS site will be continually updated until Dec. 18, and until then, the best way to confirm candidates are through party chairs.
Comal and Guadalupe county voters next year will select for county commissioners; district court justices; sheriffs; tax assessor-collectors and precinct constables.
Comal County’s late Republican primary entries included Richard Smith, who will face incumbent Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston; Christopher Braun, against Charles Motz for Precinct 1 constable; and Precinct 4 Constable Shane Rapp, against challenger Jerry Airola.
Patrick Aten filed to face Kristen Hoyt for tax-assessor collector. Charles Sullivan filed for 433rd District Court justice, a position held by long-time incumbent Dib Waldrip. Attorney Deborah Wigington filed for the GOP nod for Comal’s third county court-at law that will begin operations in 2021.
No Democrat had filed for Guadalupe County positions, but two filed for commissioners slots in Comal County – Lindsay Poisel in Precinct 1 and Collette Nies in Precinct 3.
Both area Texas House races will reprise the 2018 general election. District 73 incumbent Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg will face Democrat Stephanie Phillips of Canyon Lake, with District 44 GOP incumbent John Kuempel facing Democrat Robert Bohmfalk in November.
Jennie Lou Leeder will challenge Wendy Davis for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House District 21 seat held by GOP incumbent Chip Roy. Longtime District 35 incumbent U.S. House Rep. Lloyd Doggett drew a late primary challenge in Rafael Alcoser III, an insurance broker from San Antonio.
Both Guadalupe County party chairs filed for reelection – Karen Hale for the GOP and Duane McCune for the Democrats. Rebecca Bell-Metereau will face Letti Bresnahan for the Democratic nomination for Place 5 on the State Board of Education.
The last day to register to vote is Monday, Feb. 3; the early voting period runs from Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Friday, Feb. 28. For election information and updated lists candidate filings, visit the elections link at the Texas Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us.
