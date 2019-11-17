A coalition comprised of members from area nonprofits, elected officials and school district administrators are out to curb the use of alcohol, vaping and other dangers facing area youths.
Connections Individual and Family Services recently received a five-year grant from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to establish a community coalition partnership (CCP), called the Substance Awareness Coalition of Comal County.
“Our coalition will address the state’s four prevention priorities: underage alcohol use, tobacco and nicotine products, marijuana and prescription drug misuse,” said Connections’ Bill Barry of the coalition goals of preventing and reducing substance use and misuse throughout the county.
“We’re primarily targeting youths ages 12 through 21,” he said. “Our assessments found a very high use of alcohol among our underage teens, as well as the use of vaping products – not only those used for tobacco but also THC, the active ingredient in cannabis and marijuana.
“A coalition of representatives from nonprofits, educators and school district administrators, was created to help us address those issues.”
The coalition, formed three months ago, is enlisting youths and young adults, parents, representatives from the business community and area school districts, law enforcement agencies and elected officials to help develop strategies and create a framework to change policies and influence social norms related to substance use and misuse.
Coalition meetings are held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. each third Wednesday of the month at McKenna Children’s Museum, 801 W. San Antonio Street in New Braunfels.
Grant funding, totaling $131,832 annually, goes toward funding program coordinators and staging community wide events through a five-step process addressing assessment, capacity building, planning, implementation and evaluation.
Participants include representatives from the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts; New Braunfels Police Department; Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Communities in Schools of South Central Texas. Barry said he hopes to enlist others from faith-based, civic and volunteer organizations, and healthcare and substance abuse professionals.
For more, contact Barry by emailing him at bbarry@connectionsnonprofit.org or by calling 830-237-1073; or director Richard Aleman at raleman@connectionsnonprofit.org or calling 830-629-6571, extension 212.
