Most of Comal County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eddy Luna’s right arm was amputated on Monday, 11 days after it was nearly shredded in a shotgun blast while serving a warrant in Spring Branch.
“A decision was made yesterday regarding Eddy’s right arm. Right now he is in surgery for an amputation,” Luna’s sister, Krista Luna Flores, posted on the family’s GoFundMe page on Monday. “Several other options had been presented to him that would have required many more extensive surgeries, which in the long run may or may not have been successful in saving his arm.”
