More than two decades have passed since the seeds were sown to improve and install sidewalks around New Braunfels — visible throughout the city in recent weeks.
Greg Malatek, public works director, and Jennifer Cain, capital programs manager, cited several areas where enhancements are underway and should be completed this summer — just in time for those seeking to end weeks of cabin fever.
“We have several improvements going on right now,” Cain said. “Most of them will be completed this summer.”
The Downtown Sidewalks Improvement Project was a critical component of revitalization of that area. For 15 years the Downtown Association, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and city officials crafted the $3 million plan, which, with state, federal and New Braunfels Economic Development Corp. funding, was completed in September 2018.
In between, the focus shifted toward improving streets, drainage and sidewalks throughout the city, especially on the west end. The 2013 bond doubled annual allotments for street repairs and enhanced city pedestrian improvements, thanks to state and federal funding through Texas Department of Transportation and Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
In 2017 the AAMPO approved $1.5 million for sidewalks, ramps, crosswalks and signage in four city areas. The city provided the $300,000 matching share to improve McQueeney Road from Briar Bend to Northpark Ridge; Howard Street between Walnut Avenue past Seele Elementary and Fredericksburg Fields across from Landa Park; San Antonio Street between Walnut and Academy Avenue; and South Walnut between the south Interstate 35 frontage and Gardenia Drive.
“All of those are under construction right now,” Cain said.
The 2013 bond is completing sidewalks in areas around the Alves Lane, Klein Road and Solms/Morningside/Rueckle reconstruction projects. The first 2019 bond year is financing sidewalk improvements on California Boulevard, Oak Run Parkway and Kerlick Lane. “Alves Lane is supposed to wrap up in the next month or two,” Cain said. “California will be completed this summer; Oak Run and Kerlick late this summer, and we’re also expecting Common Street to close out in the next month or two.”
Cain said sidewalks around the Klein Road and Solms/Morningside/Rueckle areas will be completed in the summer or fall of 2021. Common Street was a beneficiary of a delay adding sidewalks on San Antonio Street from Krueger Avenue to Spur Street.
“The (latter) was supposed to have (sidewalks) allocated in the 2013 bond, but because of a delay relocating utility lines, we reallocated that money to Common Street,” Cain said. “The San Antonio sidewalk (project) should begin in May — we’re waiting on Centerpoint (to relocate the lines).”
California Boulevard is being improved from Loop 337 into Landa Park’s Gazebo Circle.
Road and sidewalk improvements funded through the 2019 bond, began in January and are expected to last six months. Work includes spot base repairs, mill and overlay, sidewalk and wheelchair ramps throughout, and crews are finishing sidewalk, curbs and ramps along the hillside into Landa Park.
“A lot of people don’t know that it will be a 6-foot paved pathway extending into the park,” Malatek said. “There will be two travel lanes and the additional pathway on the side that connects into sidewalks at the bottom and top of the hill.”
Malatek said that section should be completed April 30. At the same time, he said resurfacing will begin on Landa Park streets, starting with mill and overlay work on Playground Drive and Monument Drive connecting into Landa Park Drive.
“We will also be resurfacing San Antonio Street from Main Plaza to Union Avenue,” Malatek said, adding TxDOT is paving sections before and including the Comal River bridge. The city will pave extensions from the bridge into Main Plaza after TxDOT completes its $4.5 million bridge renovation.
