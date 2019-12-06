Whether it’s the children of the community, or her own loved ones, for Joyce Yannuzzi family comes first — and New Braunfels is her family.
Yanuzzi grew up in Dimmitt, Texas in the panhandle where she attended Dimmitt High School alongside another 349 students.
“We were so small we all kind of participated in everything,” Yannuzzi recalls.
Yannuzzi played tennis, basketball, ran track, played trombone in band, was a member of the Key Club and
more. She remembers that everyone knew everyone, and it was wonderful growing up in a tight knit community.
“After high school I went to Texas Tech, where I studied political science for a bit before I changed over to family studies and counseling,” Yannuzzi said.
At the time, Texas Tech was the only school with such a program, and Yannuzzi said she fell in love with the topic.
“I minored in substance abuse counseling, which was really interesting,” she said.
During college, Yannuzzi was in Tech’s Airforce ROTC, as well, for three years, which she said helped her become structured and organized.
“I wanted to be a pilot but I was medically disqualified because of my vision,” she said.
She jokes, however, since she couldn’t be a pilot, she married one — her husband, Frank, whom she met at Tech.
“We got married in 1991 just 7 months we started dating,” she remembers.
After getting married, Yannuzzi quickly after became pregnant with her first daughter, Jennifer, 28.
“I had my daughter and then about a year later I went back to work at the Reese Air Force base in Lubbock,” she recalled. “I was working in the family advocacy center doing intake counseling.”
After having her second daughter, Allyson, now 26, Yannuzzi decided to take some time off to take care of her girls. During this time, she and her family moved around often for her husband’s military career.
“We did what I like to call a full tour of the U.S.,” she said. “We lived in Oklahoma, New Jersey, Mississippi and San Antonio.”
In 2001, Yannuzzi and her family moved to New Braunfels for the first time. After a four-year stint in New Braunfels, the family was moved to Tuscan.
“We weren’t even there a week before we were trying to figure out how to get back here,” Yannuzzi said. “It was the desert, it was a big city, it was just not our scene.”
In March of 2007, Yannuzzi and her family returned to the Hill Country, during which she began to get very plugged into the community.
“I had a friend, Susan, tell me there was an open board position for the New Braunfels Republican Women, so I got involved with that,” Yannuzzi said. “I ended up being the president of that for four years from 2013-16.”
Through this time, Yannuzzi said she came to meet a lot of great women such as Jan Kennedy, who got Yannizzi involved with United Way of Comal County.
“I was on the board of that for five years,” she said. “That’s when I found out more about CASA.”
Yannuzzi has served on the board and is the current president of the Rotary Club of New Braunfels, is on the board of the 100 Club, is a graduate of Leadership New Braunfels, serves as a Blue Coat for the chamber and serves on the Sophienburg Museum board.
She has been a volunteer for Salvation Army, and after working as the campaign manager for Donna Campbell’s successful campaign, became the Community Relations Director at CASA of Central Texas, Inc.
“We’re celebrating our 35th year next year,” Yannuzzi said. “It’s my job to help recruit people to be advocates for children.”
Yannuzzi said while she wishes her job didn’t exist because it means children are being abused, she’s thankful to have a job helping the kids.
“Abuse has no age limit, no wealth limit, it affects all classes and all different types of people, from kids of doctors and lawyers to impoverished families,” Yannuzzi said.
Yannuzi said she loves giving back to the community and loves New Braunfels.
“I enjoy what I do,” Yannuzzi said. “I love seeing individuals come together to give back to the community.”
