A woman who just left an area bank after withdrawing $77,000 in cash for an upcoming trip lost all of it while she was having lunch Friday afternoon.
Police were called to Krause’s Café and Biergarten in the 100 block of South Castell Avenue for a report of a vehicle burglary, said David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator.
“Officers arriving on the location found a 2011 Jeep Wrangler that had a broken rear window,” Ferguson said. “The car owner on the scene said she had stopped at the bank and withdrew a large amount of money before stopping to have lunch.
“The burglary happened while she was in the restaurant.”
The victim is a 37-year-old woman from Rockdale. The suspect vehicle is a late-model maroon Chevrolet Malibu or Chevy Cruze passenger car, Ferguson said.
No further information was immediately available, as Ferguson said NBPD is actively investigating the incident.
