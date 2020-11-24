A 37-year-old Canyon Lake woman was killed Thursday evening after the motorcycle she was driving was hit by a pickup truck, authorities said.
Chief Darren Brinkkoeter of Canyon Lake Fire and EMS said his units, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies worked the accident scene at Farm-to-Market Road 306 and River Chase Road, three miles west of New Braunfels, around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19.
