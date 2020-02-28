The triennial Canyon Lake Reads kicked off this week but there’s no need to fret if you missed the opening event. From enjoying a live music concert and watching a cast-iron cooking demonstration, to taking a bus tour to Austin, you’ll have several opportunities to enjoy the line up of events as you immerse yourself in this year’s book, “News of the World,” by Paulette Jiles.
Every three years the Friends of Tye Preston Memorial Library sponsor Canyon Lake Reads “to encourage the whole community to join together by reading the same book,” explained Connie Howard, chairman for this year’s event.
This is the fourth Canyon Lake Reads sponsored by the Friends of TPML. The month-long affair takes place during March, which is Texas History Month.
“Every book the committee chooses is based on either Texas and/or was written by a Texas author,” Howard said, adding that Jiles lives in Utopia and the story line takes place in Texas.
Published in 2016, the historical novel tells the story of Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd who, while visiting North Texas in 1870 giving public readings from the latest newspapers, is charged with returning a 10-year-old captive girl to her relatives in San Antonio.
According to Howard, this year’s book selection was a year in the making.
“We have a committee of five to eight people who bring book titles to the ‘think tank.’ We read most of them and discuss their relevance to our community, the current issues in society, and the enjoyment of the book as a whole. Paulette Jiles has a very enjoyable writing style. She mixes humor, drama, historical facts and relatable characters together to round out the reader’s satisfaction with the story.”
The nine Canyon Lake Reads events on the schedule for March cover a wide range of activities that all tie into the novel.
“We have Lunch and Learns at the library every Wednesday at noon, there is a music concert, and a campfire night with a storyteller,” Howard said.
Plus two bus tours are planned. The deadline to register for the first one has passed but tickets are available for the second bus tour to Austin to visit the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum.
“This is a must-do trip,” she said.
Howard added that all events held at the library are free.
“Only the bus tours and the final dinner have a cost. Tickets and reservations are available at the circulation desk in the library,” she said.
Copies of the book are for sale in the Friends Bookstore for $10 unsigned and $15 signed. Print copies and ebooks can also available for check out at the library.
For more information, visit www.tpml.org. You can also call (830) 964-3744 or visit the library, 16311 South Access Road, Canyon Lake. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.