Residents served by Canyon Lake Water Service Company can resume watering their yards and landscapes.
At about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, CLWSC Customer Service Manager Larry Jackson released a statement saying water storage tanks had sufficiently recovered to the point that CLWSC would lift the indoor-use only water restriction effective immediately.
“We are moving back to our year-round watering schedule that allows customers to conduct landscape irrigation from 7-10 a.m. or 7-10 p.m. on two designated days per week based on the last digit of their address,” Jackson said. “We will continue to monitor the production, storage and consumption of water, along with the weather conditions. As we all can see, there is no rain in the forecast anytime soon, so conditions can change rapidly and we may move into other stages of water restrictions.”
For more than a week, water production at Canyon Lake Shores Treatment Plant had been restricted and water storage had been reduced while the company worked to remove zebra mussels from its intake pipes.
Zebra mussels reproduce rapidly and can cause serious economic, environmental and recreational impacts on Texas reservoirs and rivers, covering shoreline rocks and littering beaches with treacherously sharp shells, clogging public water intakes and damaging boats and motors left in infested waters.
CLWSC’s water restrictions affected the north side of Canyon Lake, as well as the cities of Blanco, Spring Branch and Bulverde.
The length of the restriction was due in part to customers failing to adhere to water restrictions after they had been put in place, as Jackson explained in a statement on Wednesday.
He said CLWSC observed water storage levels would recover a little during the day, but then drop significantly at night, greatly exacerbating the problem. Based on usage patterns, the company determined some users were not adhering to the request to limit usage to indoor-use only and were continuing to water grass and irrigate landscaping during the night. Using water only indoors would have expedited recovery from the emergency situation, he explained.
“We understand this was a difficult situation for users and we are thankful for their partnership with us as we worked through this situation,” Jackson said on Thursday. “Our main priority is to have drinking water supply to meet the health and safety of our customers.”
