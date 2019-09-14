Citing a challenging health insurance and reimbursement environment, a New Braunfels emergency room connected with State Senator Donna Campbell has closed its doors.
The New Braunfels ER, located on 3221 Commercial Circle, made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that New Braunfels ER has closed its doors. We thank you for the support we were given, and are sincerely proud of having served such a wonderful community,” the post said.
Campbell was the medical director for the site, and her office directed inquiries to NBER’s Marketing Assistant Bernardo Medina.
“After a little over a year we found it necessary to close our doors,” Medina said. “The health insurance climate we have today and the health reimbursement to healthcare providers makes it challenging to continue operation. We have valued and loved working with the New Braunfels community and look forward to serving the New Braunfels community in the future.”
The New Braunfels ER opened its doors in February 2018.
At its opening the company said it was “the most unique Freestanding Emergency Room of its kind in the New Braunfels community,” and that they were “excited to provide its patients with accessible, fast care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.