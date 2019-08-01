Comal County residents are being advised to be on guard against a new twist on an old scam.
The sheriff’s office Facebook page notes that county residents have been receiving telephone calls — with caller ID displays indicating they originated from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and possibly other county offices — asking immediate payment to satisfy warrants.
“The caller is advising that there is a warrant for the person due to a failure to appear for jury duty, a hot check or other official sounding reason,” the post said. “The caller is then demanding that the person remit payment immediately via credit card, gift cards or some other form of payment in order to avoid arrest.
“We have noticed this activity increasing in Comal County in recent weeks and advise the public to be cautious when receiving such a call, even if the caller ID looks official.”
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, could not confirm the number of reports received on the false solicitations — when they began or if they’re continuing.
“The post was created to remind citizens of these scams,” she said. “Unfortunately, these types of scams are reoccurring. If someone receives a call they find suspicious, please do not hesitate to contact the sheriff’s office and file a report.”
The post said CCSO “does not place threatening calls nor will employees demand payment of any sort over the telephone in order to avoid arrest or some other immediate consequence.
“Not only are the suspects trying to prey upon our citizens by trying to commit this fraud, but falsely identifying yourself as a peace officer or public official is a serious offense.”
No further information was available on Wednesday. Residents can report incidents by calling the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.
