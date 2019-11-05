New Braunfels police investigating gunfire at a local restaurant are asking for tips that might help them identify the suspect, who fled from the scene Saturday night.
In a Facebook post, the New Braunfels Police Department said officers were called to the Buffalo Wild Wings location in the 1400 block of Interstate 35 North around 11:30 p.m.
“The initial investigation indicates that two male customers had been arguing when one of the males intentionally fired a single shot from a handgun into a wall of the restaurant. No one was injured in the incident,” the post said.
Police said the suspect, an adult male, drove off in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck. He was wearing a black polo-style shirt with a white collar and a gray ball cap.
No additional information on the investigation was available Monday afternoon.
A manager at the restaurant deferred comment to Inspire Brands, Buffalo Wild Wings’ parent company, which didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment Monday.
Those with information are asked to contact New Braunfels police at 830-221-4100 or Comal County Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.
To remain anonymous and to collect the reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online at comalcrimestoppers.org, or send a tip using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.
