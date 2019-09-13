New Braunfels Education Foundation will induct three onto its Wall of Honor of Distinguished Unicorn Alumni during its annual dinner, 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday at Milltown Historic District River Venue, 561 Oasis Street in New Braunfels.
This year’s invitation-only event honors three New Braunfels High School graduates — Paula DiFonzo née Otken (1974); Ernie Jergin (1978) and Kliff Kingsbury (1998).
In 2004 the NBEF established the Distinguished Alumni Award, annually awarded to NBHS grads “who have demonstrated leadership, moral character and empathy toward others in their personal and professional lives.”
Since 1999, the NBEF has provided assistance and financial support for district schools, securing grant money and funding for programs not included in the district’s annual budget.
It provides resources to enhance learning, teaching and opportunities for district teachers and students through programs that facilitate student achievement and skill development, recognize staff excellence, and serve as links between the community and classroom.
For more, visit the NBEF website, http://bit.ly/2kjbQcS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.