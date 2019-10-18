Let’s play a game.
That got your attention, right? Even if we don’t want to admit it, we are all drawn to the idea of playing games.
Not so long ago, the idea of playing games at the local library was, well, nonexistent. You go to the library to read, do research or check out books. Or maybe attend a lecture or book signing. Or even listen to a classical concert. But play games? No.
That was certainly true for TPML. Then last February, that all began to change when Jamie Poer was hired as Public Services Librarian.
In less than 8 months, Poer has already made her mark on TPML. She’s updated the website, expanded social media usage, introduced hands-on programs, such as 3-D printing, stop-motion animation, crocheting, robotics and wire-jewelry making, to name just a few. And then there are the games.
Poer created Dungeons & Dragons groups for the library for tweens, teens and adults, as well as the monthly Youth Game Night for ages 5-17.
“We’ve had a create-your-own board game program, and have incorporated board and card games into regular teen programming when possible,” she said.
The library’s gaming program not only attracts all ages but can also give families, like Jo Anne Johnson’s, some common ground.
Johnson’s family became interested after watching the Netflix series “Stranger Things.”
“My husband met a lady at work who was ready to be Dungeon Master for her own group,” Johnson said. “It was a good fit, so early summer of last year they started their game. I was able to join them about a month into the game.”
When the teen group started at TPML, her daughter joined in. Then the adult group started up and Jo Anne was ready to take on the role of Dungeon Master.
“I am so very glad that the library has incorporated game groups into its schedule, both youth and adult,” Johnson said. “I think it is something that our community needs and values.”
To say that gaming at TPML is popular is an understatement as the Dungeons & Dragons groups are usually full with people often on a waiting list. Poer said that she does have a few openings in the teen and tween groups and registration is required. Meanwhile, a dozen or more will sometimes show up for the Youth Game Night, held from 6-7:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month with no registration required.
Sure it sounds like fun but, seriously, games at the library? Is that even “a thing”? Well, yes it is.
The American Library Association has even created International Games Week, scheduled for early November to “reconnect communities through their libraries around the education, recreational and social values of games.”
Academic papers and scholarly books have been written about this very topic. In “Everyone Plays at the Library,” Scott Nicholson writes about the roles that gaming programs plays for today’s library. Attracting people who are otherwise “underserved,” as well as providing services for people who already use the library are two of three goals in offering gaming.
TPML Library Director Roxanna Deane said that it is Nicholson’s third goal that resonates with her the most: the opportunity for the library to become even more of a “community hub” by providing gaming.
“We have always said that TPML is a place where books are just the beginning,” Deane said. “Now we have stretched even further and offer opportunities for people of all ages to come to the library and have fun by playing games.”
Poer, meanwhile, is just getting started.
“My plans are to continue to grow the Dungeons & Dragons and Youth Game Night programs, as well as continuing to incorporate games into regular programming,” she said.
TPML will host its own International Games Day on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Activities, ranging from Magic: The Gathering and various board games to Pokeman card/video game trading and more, are being planned by Poer and the TPML staff.
“Ideally, I would like to have a yearly International Games Day event with a high attendance, and potentially involve vendors, artists and displays in the future,” Poer said.
For more information, visit www.tpml.org, call (830) 964-3744 or visit the library, at 16311 South Access Road, Canyon Lake. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
