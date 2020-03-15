Comal County Commissioners received an update on the Pre-Trial Release Bond Supervision program on Thursday.
The program, approved by commissioners in 2010, evaluates defendants charged with felony and misdemeanor offenses who are in the county jail and who have not made bail, with an aim toward releasing those not deemed a threat to society while they await trial.
Christina Riley and Allison Sayler, pre-trial officers with Comal County’s Community Supervision and Corrections Department, said 107 defendants were released for pre-trial bonds, including 92 released by district and county court at-law justices during 2019. Savings to the county were estimated to range from $244,000 to $732,000 if housed in the Comal lockup for 30 days and 90 days, respectively.
Only one defendant failed to appear for a court appearance, with 28 violating bond conditions and returned to jail. Three defendants sentenced to house arrest saved the county another $20,216 last year, with 65 others monitored by vehicle ignition interlocks. They reported the county collected $7,185 in assessed bond fees, with a combined $8,000 in bond supervision and drug testing fees collected by the CSCD.
Also Thursday, Cathy Talcott, tax-assessor collector, and members of her staff accepted an award for financial accountability and customer service from Eric Hearon, regional manager with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. Comal was among 16 Texas counties earning TxDMV’s Bronze Level Performance Quality Recognition during 2019.
Commissioners gave five recently retired sheriff’s office canine officers their official walking papers in transfers of ownership to their handlers. German Shepherds named King, Nadiv, Nitro, Rocky and Titan served seven years with the CCSO, and replaced by Gunner, Joker, Bandit, Ranger and Big Tex, with four of the latter introduced during court on Thursday.
Also, commissioners approved:
• Amended plats combining lots in the Lakewood Hills on Canyon Lake and Cypress Cove subdivisions; an agreement for road construction and drainage improvements and extended surety with the developer of the Serene Estates subdivision; an order abandoning a portion of a road between Second and First streets in downtown Bracken.
• An amended Public Health Emergency Preparedness Cooperative grant agreement with the Department of State Health Services; awarded contracts to three companies to provide hot mix asphalt used by the county’s road department.
• A $13,100 line-item budget transfer to the county engineer’s office to purchase a wide-screen monitor and cover training expenses for the remainder of the year.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
