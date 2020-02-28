Races for 433rd District Court justice and Precinct 4 constable rallied the most campaign contributions and expenditures among local candidates in competitive March 3 Republican primary races.
The state’s campaign finance law, outlined in Title 15 of the Texas Election Code, requires periodic reports up to and shortly after primary and runoff elections. All, except for candidates with prior declarations, filed reports with the county elections office and reviewed by the Texas Ethics Commission.
Since the Jan. 15 filing, most local candidates filed two reports – one for the period ending Feb. 2, and another for the period ending Feb. 22, eight days before the election. Incumbent Dib Waldrip and challenger Charles Sullivan, battling for the GOP nod for the 433rd court, are under state guidelines that required only one report, covering Jan. 1-Jan. 31.
The Herald-Zeitung’s review indicated Waldrip raised $16,550 that included $13,150 in cash and $3,400 in non-monetary and in-kind donations. Waldrip spent $12,545 and has $10,799 on hand. Sullivan reported $25,000 in personal loans and $19,814 in expenditures.
The Precinct 4 constable’s race between incumbent Shane Rapp and challenger Jerry Airola didn’t raise much money but topped local campaigns in spending. Rapp raised $1,660 and spent $19,698; Airola, who is self-funding his campaign, reported $14,249 in expenses.
The tax assessor-collector race between Kristen Hoyt and Patrick Aten was third in fundraising and spending. Hoyt raised $9,194, spent $19,039 and banked $2,200. That includes a $4,179 personal loan she reported this month. Aten, the city secretary, raised $7,725 and spent $8,212, and had $905 on hand.
Candidates in the following contested county races filed reports both periods:
Precinct 1 commissioner
Incumbent Donna Eccleston listed $3,894 in contributions, $7,940 in expenditures and $3,383 in cash on hand. Challenger Richard Smith reported $5,240 in contributions, $741 in expenditures, and $2,293 cash on hand.
Precinct 1 constable
Charles Motz V reported $5,235 in contributions, $3,139 in expenditures and $926 on hand. –Christopher Braun, also self-funding his campaign, did not need to file reports for either period.
Precinct 3 constable
Incumbent Craig Ackerman reported no contributions and $3,167 in expenditures. Scott Head reported $1,941in contributions, $1,542 in expenditures, and $113 cash on hand.
Unopposed candidates
Democratic candidates for county commissioner, both unopposed on March 3, filed initial and subsequent financial reports with the elections office after Jan. 15.
Lindsay Poisel (Precinct 1) filed for three periods, including the year-ending period through Dec. 31. Combined, she listed $3,210 in contributions and $1,818 in expenditures. Colette Nies (Precinct 3) reported $700 in contributions and $1,030 in expenditures in her report, covering the period ending Feb. 24.
Early voting ends Friday
Today is the final day to cast ballots for the March 3 primary. Voting will be held between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. today at these polling sites:
COMAL COUNTY
•Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
•Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Drive, New Braunfels
•Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend
•St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake
•Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
•Garden Ridge City Hall, 9400 Municipal Parkway
GUADALUPE COUNTY
•Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin
•Grace Memorial Church, 3240 Farm-to-Market Road 725, New Braunfels
•Central Texas Technology Center, Room 118, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels
•Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
•Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Drive, Cibolo
•New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
For more, visit election office links at the Comal and Guadalupe county websites or the link at the Texas Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us.
