Designs are in the final stages for many projects in the $120 million 2019 bond approved by New Braunfels voters last May. Some will begin this year, with construction tentatively set to run at least through 2026.
“We’ve got so many bond projects that are under construction or in the design phases right now,” City Manager Robert Camareno said. “Capital Programs has been extremely busy on the final delivery of the 2013 bond projects and finishing up final designs on the 2019 bond projects.”
Over the past seven months, city staffers have been working out ways to finance bond projects without raising the city’s tax rate. During the Dec. 11 City Council meeting, Jennifer Cain, capital programs manager, reviewed the status of 2013 and 2019 bond projects, and Jared Werner, the city’s chief financial officer, proposed a revised bond issuance schedule, which if approved by council, would expedite construction.
“We’ve actually been able to modify the timeline from the original schedule,” Camareno said. “We will be accelerating delivery on some of the projects – because the sooner we can get them out to bid the better, so we don’t experience any more inflation than necessary.”
Werner addressed the
impacts of Senate Bill 2, which will affect the next city budget. The new law reduces the rollback tax rate, the ceiling local governments can raise taxes before citizens can petition for a rollback election, from 8% to 3.5% after fiscal year 2019-20.
City officials estimated SB 2’s impact on the current general fund budget would have totaled $925,000, and, depending on taxable values, could exceed $1 million next year.
“We’ve talked at length about how SB 2 would impact our ability to leverage growth in existing values to meet growing service demands in the general fund,” Werner said before council. “But SB 2 will allow us to expedite the 2019 bond issuance.”
Revising bond
issuance timelines
The city’s 2019 property tax rate is 48.822 cents per $100 assessed property valuation, which has remained the same for three consecutive years. The total combines the Maintenance and Operations portion representing the city’s general fund (27.3722 cents), and an Interest and Sinking portion, or debt service (21.4498 cents).
“While SB 2 pushes down the M&O rate, the I&S rate allows an increase to the point where the tax rate remains flat,” Werner said. “We even saw that to a degree when we were developing the current budget. The increase in taxable values forced us to lower our M&O rate approximately four-tenths of a cent, while increasing the I&S rate by the same amount.”
Council approved a bond issuance in September that included $2,509,500 for street and drainage improvements in the 2013 bond and $18,490,500 for 2019 bond projects. The initial schedule, developed prior to the passage of SB 2, called for subsequent bond issuances totaling $42.54 million for fiscal year 2020; $45 million for fiscal year 2022, with the 2024 issuance designating $10,969,500 to the 2019 bond, and $2,550,500 for remaining expenditures in the $86 million 2013 bond. It included two gap years — for fiscal years 2021 and 2023.
“That was to allow growth to catch up in the years between issuances,” Werner said. “After we presented it to city council in June, we were asked to develop ways to expedite the bond, with priority given to the police department facility and veterans memorial project.”
Werner said staffers worked with the city’s financial advisors to develop a revised timeline based on several assumptions. It shifts one penny from the M&O to I&S beginning in 2021; projects property values to grow by 9% in 2020, 8% in 2021, 7% in 2022 and 2023, and 5% in 2024; and annual interest rates totaling between 3.5% and 4.5%. Each bond project includes projected inflation costs through 2026.
Werner reminded that the projections are based primarily on current economic conditions.
If approved by council, bond issuances would total $55 million in 2020; $30.5 million in 2021; and $15.26 million in 2023, split between the 2013 bond ($2,550,500) and 2019 bond ($13,009,500). There would be no bond issuances in 2022 or 2024.
Expediting current, future projects
The new schedule is expected to fast-forward progress on designs, right-of-way acquisitions, utility relocations and bidding on all projects. New Braunfels Police Department’s new $36.3 million headquarters on San Antonio Street, also home to the veterans memorial, would be finished in 2022 instead of early 2024.
“This takes full advantage of our capacity to deliver this program expeditiously and without impacting the overall tax rate,” Werner said.
Cain said the revised schedule would expand the window for utility work involved with street improvement projects in both bonds. Several 2013 bond-funded projects are slated for completion this spring — Alves Lane; Katy/Live Oak; Common Street between Gruene Road and Hanz Drive; and San Antonio Street between Walnut Avenue and Academy Street. The first phase of Klein Road and Solms/Morningside/Rueckle road and drainage upgrades are anticipated to be completed by the fall of 2021.
Cain reported the first round of 2019 bond street improvements include California Boulevard and Kerlick Lane. Utility placement issues are delaying starts on Oak Run Middle School-area sidewalks and improving San Antonio Street between Krueger and Spur Avenues. Installations of all-abilities playground equipment at Morningside and Landa parks began in late December.
With Comal Cemetery wall stabilization designs under city review, Cain said final designs are being completed for the police station; Fire Stations No. 2 and No. 3; the second phase of Klein Road; Goodwin/Conrads Lane reconstruction; and Westside Community Center’s library expansion.
The first phase of the sports complex is also awaiting final designs, with groundwork slated to begin in September. Cain said the city is applying for a grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to fund some aspects of that project, which will receive up to $15 million from the New Braunfels Economic Development Corp. (4B Board).
Projects on hold, pending additional funding and/or future Texas Department of Transportation roadway plans, are the Farm-to-Market 306 expansion from FM 1101 to Alves Lane, and the Business 81 extension from Interstate 35 to the August Fields subdivision. Both are expected to eventually comprise a future North-South collector route.
