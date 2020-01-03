Ready for the influx of New Years resolution-makers, Das Rec stayed consistent at around 14,000 members in 2019 and is focusing on growing within the space available in 2020 to best serve its members.
Finishing the year at 14,122 members and with 391,000 scan-ins in 2019, Das Rec doubled its classes from 40 when it opened in 2018 to 84 this past year. Looking ahead, Das Rec is readying to expand its back area, said Kelsey Heiden, recreation manager of Das Rec.
“Our one big-budget request was to add turf in the back and that was approved (by city council), so we’re working on that currently and hoping to have it by next summer,” Heiden said. “That’ll add 3,500 square feet on the back lawn, and we can put some additional fitness equipment there to expand our reach in terms of programming space.”
Due to explosive participant numbers during the center’s first year and a half in operation, Das Rec staff decided to add more classes to help keep up with demand, Heiden said.
“We want to make sure we’re providing people with enough opportunities and space to be a part of those,” Heiden said. “We had 59,000 class attendees in 2019. Those aren’t unique visitor numbers, so someone within that could have attended several classes, but that volume is why we decided to expand.”
