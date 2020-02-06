A 32-year-old Spring Branch man was killed Thursday evening, struck by a vehicle now being sought by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“It was a vehicle versus pedestrian accident,” Trooper Joshua Walter said of the hit-and-run that left the man dead in the northbound lanes of U.S. 281. “We have identified the individual who was killed and his family has been notified.
“What we don’t have are witnesses who actually saw the crash happen.”
Walter said the accident occurred in the highway’s northbound lanes, just south of the Rebecca Creek Road intersection, around 9 p.m. He said someone called first-responders; units from Bulverde Spring Branch Fire & EMS and Comal County Sheriff’s Office joined additional DPS troopers at the scene.
Walter said U.S. 281 lanes were closed for about two hours as investigators worked the scene, which he estimated was 200 to 300 yards south of the Rebecca Creek Road intersection. He said traffic signals at the intersection were clearly visible from the crash location, meaning the oncoming vehicle wasn’t climbing a hill when it struck and killed the pedestrian.
“We have no debris on the road that might identify any vehicle, there are no skid marks – meaning the driver didn’t hit the brakes – we don’t have hardly anything,” Walter said.
“We need someone to step up.”
No information on the victim from emergency fire and medical units was available. Phone messages left Tuesday and Wednesday for BSB Chief Mark Southwell were not returned.
The DPS asks those with information to contact the New Braunfels’ DPS office at 830-625-8331; the San Antonio DPS office at 210-531-2700, extension 7; or Comal County Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment, at 830-620-8477 (TIPS).
Those wishing to remain anonymous leave tips online at comalcrimestoppers.org, or the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.
