Jordan Leland, left, encourages Dean Courtney, 4, as he shakes hands with New Braunfels Police Chief Tom Wibert during National Night Out on Marigold Way on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. The event promotes police and community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. "Dean is super excited to meet a real-life police officer," said Leland. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Comal County Commissioners will vote to issue a proclamation recognizing National Night Out during their weekly meeting on Thursday.
The National Association of Town Watch sponsors National Night Out, which annually serves as a launching pad for neighborhood crime, drug and violence prevention programs. NNO is celebrated in most states the first week in August, but because of the heat is observed in Texas and other southern states the first week of October.
