The City of New Braunfels turned on the holiday season for another year Friday night with the annual holiday lighting at the Main Plaza downtown. With thousands of lights wrapping every available surface, the Christmas tree towering above hundreds of attendees huddled together to fend off the slight chill and children playing underfoot, the Christmas season settled in with a feeling of cheer and community.
Downtown Association president Nathan Manlove recognized the Comal Community Band for supplying the music for the evening from their place under the UPS Store drive-through and encouraged the crowd to stick around for the Canyon High School Steel Drum Band to follow. Members of the Downtown Association joined forces in a tent to sell refreshments to attendees a few feet from the bandstand in the middle of the plaza.
There was a bit of sentimentality in the air as Mayor Barron Casteel sounded off the countdown to the big flip of the switch.
“This is the last time I get to to do this,” he said from his place on the bandstand.
Voices raised to join him in the countdown from 10 and light bloomed as Casteel shouted “Merry Christmas!” and cheers erupted from the crowd of onlookers.
“I think I see Santa,” Casteel said shortly after, announcing the jolly man’s arrival on a vintage, red New Braunfels Fire Department truck. Led by a mobile organ built into a vehicle of its own, the fire truck took its routine turn around the loop, to the delight of children hoisted upon shoulders and held in arms. Phones swiveled to capture the glow of the courthouse and poses were pulled together to capture the moment.
The event was filled with locals who have made this a tradition of their own. New Braunfelsers Holly Kennedy and Hannah Conlee have been coming to the lighting for years and now get to bring their kids along. The children played together around the Christmas tree while waiting for the ceremony to begin.
“Santa is definitely the favorite when he comes through on the truck,” Kennedy said when asked why her children enjoy coming each year.
“The lights are my favorite part about coming here,” said Conlee, who has attended the event for five years.
Even the teen crowd has a soft spot for Santa. “If I see him enough, maybe I’ll believe in him,” said 14-year-old Troy Barnhardt, who stood with his family. His mother, Brenda Zamora, explained that the lighting is a “must have” for the family during the holidays, and they come every year.
Some families took the chance to start the tradition with new members of their family, like Vanessa and TJ DeWaters and their daughter Alannah, who is one year old, and have expectations of returning next year to keep it going
The lighting is a chance for locals and out of towners alike to experience what New Braunfels is all about as it holds on to the small town feel and this year was no exception. The lights will remain on downtown at the plaza through the new year.
