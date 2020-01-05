While Premier Gun Shows have been around for 47 years, the show made its debut appearance in New Braunfels Saturday and continues through Sunday.
The show kicked off at 9 a.m. Saturday, and wrapped at 4 p.m. at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, with tickets costing $8 per person — $7 for retired or active military, and first responders, and free for children 11 and under.
Tim Finucane, one of the co-owners and promoters of the show, said he and his partners decided to do shows in New Braunfels this year following their departure from San Antonio a couple years ago.
“We’d been looking for a way to get back into this market,” Finucane said. “We are excited to have our first show in New Braunfels this weekend.”
Premier Gun Shows will have two more shows in town this year, one in March and one in August, Finucane said.
“New Braunfels has a nice first class facility, and plenty of space,” he said.
Premier Gun Shows has been in works with the city and chamber since last April to get show dates set up in New Braunfels, Finucane said.
The show featured about 350 tables, with more than 200 vendors selling items such as handguns, shotguns, machine and handmade knives, and more.
“Coming to a show is an opportunity for folks to look at a variety of new and used firearms, as well as special edition firearms, shooting accessories such as scopes and targets, and more,” Finucane said.
While Finucane has been a part of Premier Gun Shows since 1983, his wife Michelle Finucane has roots tracing back to the original gun show in Fort Worth in the 1700s.
The Fort Worth-based couple took over the family business in 2005, after Michelle’s father passed away, Finucane said.
“Our dog Bob Norman, he’s a border collie, is actually named after her dad,” Tim said.
The response to the show has been overall positive, Finucane said.
“We’ve had lots of people coming in and out all day,” he said. “We’ve heard folks say they are glad we’re coming back in March and August.”
Finucane said Premier Gun Shows hopes to return to New Braunfels for three or four shows in 2021 as well. Shows are scheduled in Taylor, Waxahachie, Pasadena, Bastrop, Fort Worth, Humble and Dallas.
For more information about Premier Gun Shows, visit www.PremierGunShows.com or call Finucane at 817-732-1194.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.