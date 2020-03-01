Faced with an increased number of domestic violence victims in a growing county, the Comal County District Attorney’s office, New Braunfels Police Department and Comal County Crisis Center are working to match the pace of the county’s need.
In Comal County, the second-fastest growing county of its size in the U.S., domestic violence felony indictments in 2019 were five times higher than in 2011, according to the Comal County District Attorney’s Office. The office indicted 65 felony family violence cases last year compared to 15 in 2011.
“There’s really no research out there that correlates to the more people you have the more domestic violence,” Volunteer Coordinator Stacy Hill of the CCCC said. “But it’s common sense you have more people you have more of the same situations. Unless you live in a utopia.”
In the U.S., one in three women and one in four men experience some form of physical violence by a partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Family violence and interpersonal abuse and assault is not isolated to any one portion of the population. It happens in LGBTQ+ relationships, high income and low income households and those of any gender and race.
In courts
Before diving into the numbers, it’s worth knowing that about 70% of domestic violence cases go unreported, Comal County District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said.
“Even when they do report their abuser, some victims end up back with their abusers, recant the abuse, and sometimes fall prey to their abusers again before going to trial,” Tharp said. “The cycle of violence is real.”
This leaves a much smaller number of cases which actually go through the court system. When so many cases and reports are unreported, the data on how many there are leaves out many.
Regardless, the office still sees a large number of cases involving domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking, Tharp said.
On average, 90% of cases end in a plea bargain and only approximately 10% of cases actually go to a trial by jury, according to the DA’s office.
When a case is filed, prosecutors typically confer with defense counsel to resolve the case with a plea bargain, Tharp said.
The DA’s office considers the strengths and weaknesses of the case, as well as the offender’s criminal history, the desire of the victim and what future risk they pose to the victim, family and community.
“Most of our violent offenders are sentenced to prison, but some of our domestic violence offenders where appropriate are given probation so long as the safety of the victim and community are not jeopardized,” Tharp said.
Besides going through the trial process which takes time and money, victims may also turn to protective orders. Two years ago, the office applied for and received grant funding for a Protective Order Prosecutor and Protective Order Victims Assistance Coordinator, Tharp said.
Through this funding this office had a 41% increase in the number of applications for protective orders from its first year to second year.
It had a 16% increase the following year and established double the reach to victims applying for protective orders. The Victims Assistance Coordinator also provided 620 hours of direct services in person.
This office also recently changed its protective order process to allow victims to apply online, which also increased the number of applicants, Tharp said.
Victim services as needs grow
New Braunfels is growing and so cases increase, but the city does not exceptionally have more cases than other locations, said Lindsey Murray, a Crime Victim Liaison with the New Braunfels Police Department.
“It’s not like we’re this huge domestic violence town,” Murray said. “It’s everywhere.”
People sometimes box victims into a certain stereotype, but a victim could be anyone, she said.
“A lot of people want to go, ‘Oh, it doesn’t look like this person could be a victim of domestic violence,’ but, literally, what does that look like?” Murray said. “It doesn’t discriminate.”
The New Braunfels Police Department’s Crime Victim Liaisons help victims of intrapersonal crimes by working with detectives, accompanying them to court and giving case statuses. They also coordinate with the New Braunfels Food Bank.
At the end of the day, many victims remain in relationships with their abuser, Murray said. Others may go to family, friends or a shelter, like the Comal County Crisis Center.
The CCCC provides shelter, counseling, legal advocacy legal help and community prevention and education for any of all ages, and Hill said the center has had an upswing in victims coming to stay or using services, due both to population growth in New Braunfels and more outreach from the center.
Clients include adults and children and those affected by sexual assault or domestic violence.
From 2018 to 2019, the center reported an increase of total clients, both staying and non-staying, from 1,174 to 1,283, who may also be using the center’s legal services.
In 2019, there were 1,129 domestic violence clients, about 100 more than in 2018, which had 1,034 domestic violence clients.
“You kind of mimic your county, so the majority of clients is white of what we see and then Hipsanic,” Hill said. “We do take transgender clients, which may be less than 2% in the population.”
The center has 40 beds and clients may stay for a few days or several months, depending on their situation and the length of the legal process.
With no foreseeable end to growth in the county, the center is making ready to serve more clients. Within the next 90 days, the center will add 36 beds to the facility, Hill said. The center also recently remodeled its kitchen and spaces to make the center more aesthetically pleasing for clients.
Besides internal changes, the center also reaches out to the community.
Hill said there are stigmas that only women use the services or that it does not help LGBTQ+, but domestic abuse and violence could affect and leave trauma on anyone.
“We have ramped up our presence in the community with businesses, with civic organizations and with our churches and our schools trying to eliminate this stereotype that only lower socieio-economic individuals need these services,” Hill said. “Violence is about power and runs across all socioeconomics and all races and that person is who that person is.”
