New Braunfelsers who hail from Hispanic heritages are excited to share their culture and history as New Braunfels kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month next weekend.
Officially adopted and recognized in 1968 by President Lyndon B. Johnson, Hispanic Heritage month stretches from Sept. 15 — independence day for several Latin American countries — to Oct. 15. New Braunfels will kick off the month on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Westside Community Center with a Hispanic Heritage Celebration that features art, dance, music and more.
“We have a community rich with Hispanic history, and this is such a great way to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Westside Community Center Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Hernandez. “This month highlights the diverse history, hard work, culture and art of the Hispanic and Latino communities in the United States and Westside Community Center Library is very honored to be hosting this special event that celebrates our community.”
While New Braunfels has made strides in the last few years to recognize its Hispanic heritage along with its German heritage, Hernandez said she thinks the city still has some work to do.
“There’s so much rich history here, I’m not sure we’ve gotten to where we need to get,” Hernandez said. “We’re living in such a fast-paced time, everything is happening, and with kids moving the pace they are — sitting down and talking to one’s grandparents and great grandparents, understanding where one’s roots are is a big deal.”
Shelley Bujnoch, president of the Hispanic Business Alliance, a Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce committee, said she hopes the month inspires families to talk to their kids about their Hispanic heritage.
“My kids are half-Hispanic, half-Czech, so my husband and I share traditions of both cultures with them,” Bujnoch said. “Either through festivals, get togethers, holidays — food is a big part of it.”
It helps someone understand who they are if they understand where they came from, Bujnoch said.
“Since our children are half and half, it’s fun to educate them on the two different cultures who make them who they are,” Bujnoch said.
The Hispanic Business Alliance will have a table at the kick-off event to talk about the Dia de los Muertos event, another large celebration of the Hispanic culture that is newer to New Braunfels.
“We’re excited to be a part of it and to speak a little bit more about Dia de los Muertos,” Bujnoch said.
The kick-off event will feature guest speaker Xavier Garza, an acclaimed author and illustrator from San Antonio. Garza will be speaking at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Hernandez said.
“Many of his books are about luchadores, wrestlers, so we’ll have a station kids can make masks,” Hernandez said.
The event will also feature arts and crafts, games, performances by Seguin’s Ballet Folklorico de la Rosa and by singer Ixtchel Fisher, a salsa bar by Comal ISD’s Chef Mario, a special appearance by Chicas Calaveras, zumba dancing, and more.
The Hispanic Heritage Celebration is open to the public and free to attend, although Garza’s books and food from the food trucks must be purchased.
Many New Braunfels parents said they are excited about the event and hope to take their own children to it.
“I’m Hispanic and my husband is not,” said New Braunfels resident Jessica Turner. “We have two kiddos a girl and a boy. It’s important that they know and understand their heritage.”
Sarah Garza, a New Braunfels mom who is not Hispanic herself but is married to a Hispanic man said she thinks it’s incredibly important to teach the couple’s three boys about their Hispanic culture.
“It’s so rich and full of history,” Garza said. “I also think that the more they know about it, the more they are able to recognize stereotypes about Hispanics and try to dispel them.”
The kick-off event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Westside Community Center located at 2932 S IH Frontage Road. For more information about the celebration or other Westside Community Center programs, call 830-221-4630 or 830-221-4301, or visit www.nbtexas.org/Library.
