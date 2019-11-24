Before Comal County can join nearly one-third of Texas counties permanently approved for universal polling locations, citizen reaction is required by the Texas Secretary of State.
“We had a lot of folks vote at places that weren’t their precinct, and it led to a record turnout,” Cynthia Jaqua, elections administrator, said of Comal’s first use of countywide polls on Nov. 5.
County commissioners are are holding a public hearing for more voter response when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
Comal, Bexar, Kendall, Hays were among state counties with universal voting centers for the election, a test balloon required to win state approval for use in future elections. Jaqua said she wasn’t prepared to see 15.27% of county voters turn out for an off-year state constitutional amendment election.
“If they were there at 7 p.m. they got to vote,” she said of those still in line at the Mammen Family Library in Bulverde, Tye Preston Library in Canyon Lake and Garden Ridge City Hall.
There were some hot-button local issues on ballots at those locations, among the 13 the county rolled out Nov. 5. Jaqua said all votes were cast by 8 p.m. and results forwarded to the Texas SOS by 9 p.m.
“It wasn’t like what Travis County experienced,” she said. “But all of our voters, most by 7 p.m., got to vote.”
Only 3.63% of eligible Comal voters cast ballots for state amendments in 2017. The Nov. 5 turnout ranked was second in all-time off-year voter participation, behind the 20.5% who voted down Comal Independent School District’s 2013 bond, but ahead of the 14.9% approving a new county jail and sheriff’s office renovations in 2015.
County elections staffers’ surveys of voters at countywide sites, reaction from Tuesday’s public hearing and others submitted and emailed will be forwarded to Texas SOS, which has about a month to green-light counties in time for the March 3, 2020 party primaries.
After receiving comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
•An amended plat combining lots in the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivision; revising a street name for a private road located in the county; the treasurer’s monthly report for October 2019.
•An interlocal cost sharing agreement between the county and city of New Braunfels regarding demand response public transportation services; an order prohibiting outdoor burning in unincorporated county areas; a letter requesting technical advice and assistance from the Comal County Conservation Alliance.
•Assigning the county allotment of votes for candidates seeking spots on Comal Appraisal District’s board of directors.
•Procurement of a furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E) package for the new jail; line-item budget transfers to cover remaining 2019 expenses for the Precinct 4 constable’s office and sheriff’s office.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.