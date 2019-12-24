A New Braunfels man with a history of arrests and convictions dating back to the early 1990s was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison.
In a plea agreement Dec. 17, Judge Gary Steel issued the sentence after Damian Rodriguez, 46, waived trial and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, during a Jan. 8, 2019, incident.
New Braunfels Police Department officers, dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 900 block of Rodriguez Court around 12:15 a.m., determined Rodriguez was arguing with a 35-year-old New Braunfels woman when he used a knife to stab a bed near where the woman was reclined.
While the woman wasn’t injured, officers arrested Rodriguez, who was also wanted on a Guadalupe County warrant charging theft of property with two or more previous convictions, and took him to the Comal County Jail.
On Feb. 13, a Comal County grand jury handed up an indictment that stated Rodriguez “intentionally and knowingly” exhibited a knife to threaten the woman with “imminent bodily injury.” His aggravated assault charge was enhanced by three previous felony convictions — for escape and assault of a public servant in 2007 and burglary in 1991.
“Damian Rodriguez pled to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 25 years due to the habitual offender laws in the state of Texas,” the Comal County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “The court accepted the defendant’s plea of guilty and held the affirmative finding of a deadly weapon to be true.
“Due to the nature of the offense and the deadly weapon finding, Rodriguez will not be eligible for parole until one half of his sentence has been completed.”
