A domestic disturbance involving a knife on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a New Braunfels man later charged with aggravated assault, police said.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of Spring Hills Drive around 3:15 p.m.
“Officers who responded to a disturbance in progress found a male at the residence,” he said. “They quickly determined that another person, a female at the location, had left the scene in a vehicle but was not far away.”
Ferguson said police were then called to the Security State Bank & Trust location in the 500 block of Landa Street, where a woman had pulled into the parking lot with a flat tire.
“We were able to determine that a male and female had been arguing before it turned physical,” he said. “During the argument a man brandished a knife. He wasn’t using the knife to stab her but somehow it cut her while she was trying to keep him from hitting her.”
Ferguson said the woman managed to get into a vehicle and tried to drive off.
“As she attempted to leave, the suspect used the knife to puncture one of the vehicle’s tires,” he said, adding the woman drove about eight blocks until the flattening tire forced her to stop in the bank parking lot.
There, EMS units treated the 30-year-old woman from New Braunfels for minor, non-life threatening injuries. Back at the residence, police arrested Brandon Ray Leal, 23, also of New Braunfels. Leal was taken to Comal County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He remained in the county lockup on Thursday in lieu of $10,000 bond.
