Crime in New Braunfels remained steady compared to the previous year, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s annual update of nationwide crime statistics.
The FBI’s annual report, “2018 Crime in the United States” released Sept. 30, is a compilation of crime data reported by law enforcement agencies that voluntarily participate in the agency’s Uniform Crime Reporting (URC) Program.
At first glance, the city’s latest UCR indicates violent crimes increased and property crimes decreased between 2017 and 2018. However, this year’s UCR analysis can’t be viewed as gospel, because thousands of reporting entities, including the New Braunfels Police Department, are using a new reporting system that compares data differently than in previous years.
“The NBPD’s goal is to look at the numbers — especially when it comes to violent crime but property crimes as well,” said David Ferguson, NBPD communications coordinator. “Our goal is to bring those numbers down every single year.
“This year, comparing information to the previous years is like apples and oranges — and that makes it hard to compare (trends).”
In 2021, the FBI will retire its Summary Reporting System (SRS), which since 1930 has been the main source for UCR crime statistics. In 2018 NBPD and hundreds of similar agencies began using the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), a more comprehensive and detailed method of recording and tracking crime statistics.
The UCR totals violent crimes (murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault) and property crimes (burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft and arson), based on SRS methods.
NIBRS adds categories for gangs, drugs, various misdemeanors, crimes against person and property, such as identity theft and computer hacking. It more accurately tracks incidents and records trends — all useful in developing crime-fighting strategies.
NBPD says numbers compiled through the NIBRS system are accurate, but difficult to translate into the SRS model. The UCR indicates New Braunfels’ population increased from 76,993 to 82,739 between 2017 and 2018 a 9.3% increase all believe is accurate.
This year’s report lists total violent crimes in the city increased from 193 to 241 last year, including increased numbers of aggravated assaults (from 130 to 174) and rapes (33 to 43). Total property crimes decreased (1,321 in 2017 to 1,197 in 2018), including larceny-thefts (952 to 892) and motor vehicle thefts (148 to 90).
The data indicates total violent crimes increased by 8% since the 2017 report and total property crimes went down by 9.1%. The report listed no instances of arson in 2018, compared to eight tallied the previous year.
“This year, there’s really not a way to say with any real accuracy that some crimes went up or down,” Ferguson said. “Next year, we’ll be comparing 2018 with 2019 and we look forward to looking at more comparable data sets using the NIBRS system. That should give us a more accurate view of how we’re doing.”
Nationwide, the FBI said the estimated number of violent crimes decreased overall during the past year. In 2018, violent crime was down 3.3% from the 2017 number. Property crimes also dropped 6.3%, marking the 16th consecutive year the collective estimates for these offenses declined.
The 2018 statistics show the estimated rate of violent crime was 368.9 offenses per 100,000 inhabitants, and the estimated rate of property crime was 2,199.5 offenses per 100,000 inhabitants. The violent crime rate fell 3.9% when compared with the 2017 rate; the property crime rate declined 6.9%.
The FBI’s report cautions against comparing data in this year’s UCR because differences in computations of data between reporting systems could result in “simplistic and/or incomplete analyses that often create misleading perceptions that adversely affect communities and their residents.”
The city’s continued soaring population will no doubt result in more local crimes, which Ferguson says the NBPD will continue to focus on reducing.
“Our goal is to bring down numbers of violent and property crimes every single year,” he said. “Our officers work hard each day trying to do both, but we can’t do it alone — we need eyes and ears in the community.”
Ferguson urges citizens to look out for their neighbors and report suspicious activity by calling or texting 9-1-1 (emergencies only) or by calling NBPD’s non-emergency number, 830-221-4100.
